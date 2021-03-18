In his latest column, Larry decided to go into great depth about cancel culture. So, let us discuss that.
On March 2, Christopher Wray described in detail what occurred on Jan. 6 at the Capitol and how the attacks were orchestrated by right wing aggressors, some of which happened to have ties to and were working for the Trump Administration during the Insurrection.
Several states have a total of 243 bills set to restrict access to voting. These bills happen to be pushed by Republicans under the fraudulent guise of security. Instead, they are targeting voting demographics such as urban areas to restrict them while doing nothing to address long lines and wait times in these areas.
This week, the America Rescue Plan passed with little to no support from Republicans. This plan will put money in the pockets of Americans who need it most and continue to help our economy recover. Wikipedia has a great write up on the details of the bill.
To those who wanted to know my thoughts on private companies ending production of offensive depictions of Asians, Africans, and others in Dr. Seuss books, the removal of an animated skunk that gropes cats in a movie aimed at children, or the inclusion of a gender-neutral potato doll, I thought I would focus on that which you missed rather than participate in the manufactured outrage or perpetuating fear. Keep stoking those emotions Larry.
–– Michael J Baumli
Maryville