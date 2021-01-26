Response to
Larry Anderson
In yesterday’s column, The big creep, Larry Anderson made several points about the issues I raised in an earlier letter. Since my words are limited, I’ll be brief.
First, I’m a Maryville High graduate (’56) and Mizzou engineering alum (’63) retired in 2001 and currently a grad student at NWMSU. I am an Independent with some liberal and conservative leanings which I prefer in fulfilling the Constitutional premise: “to form a more perfect union.”
Mr. Anderson made several good points and some needing clarification.
First, my objection to him calling Senator Warren Lizzie is that it’s not persuasive. Calling her and Senator Sanders socialists is off base. I know what a socialist is (it advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole) and they don’t.
Next, he objected to my objection to his referring to the Biden “regime” which has in its definition that it refers especially to an authoritarian one, a quality more prevalent in President Trump’s term (I have absolute authority.”) than President-Elect Biden’s history and stated goals.
Our country’s strength flows from reasoning. My point is that there are often three types of people engaged in debate: those for, those against and the uncertain. Successful change depends on how many of the uncertain adopt one’s point of view.
In particular phrases like “slinging slime”, while provacative, don’t advance an argument.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville