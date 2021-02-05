Larry Anderson’s column makes an essential point: “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Easy to say; hard to do. I have done both at times and will not use this letter as a confession.
Our challenge is recognizing the fact, then changing when needed; however, the hole model can cut two ways, positive and negative. Success flows from recognizing the difference: stopping a damaging action or continuing when the effort is beneficial.
While President Trump’s actions and behavior are debatable his final, unrelenting claim the election was stolen is a hole he keeps digging bearing terrible consequences including death, injury and a need for increased security for elected officials, Republican and Democrats alike.
Anyone convinced the 2020 election contained massive voter fraud is mistaken. Yes, there is fraud in every election, but it is minor and when discovered prosecuted, but it is too small to alter outcomes at the Federal level.
Our elections are administered and certified by 3,141 county elections offices, mostly headed by Republicans, which employ people of every political persuasion who focus on free and fair elections. I have volunteered in a few counties and could not tell who was which unless they wore an identity badge.
The elected Republicans who refuse to say Joe Biden was elected fair and square are perpetrating a lie. Moreover they are insulting the tens of thousands of election employees and hundreds of thousands of volunteers who are committed to keeping America free from voter fraud.
––Gordan Hill
Maryville