Sometimes we are in the presence of greatness and don’t know it. So it has been in my life more times than I deserve. Memorably, I took journalism at MHS in 1955 taught by Mrs. Opal Eckert, one teacher who had a significant impact.
For those unfamiliar with her, in 1962 Dow International named her High School Journalism Teacher of the Year annually designated for one teacher.
At the core of her instruction was the need to respect journalistic standards which included differentiating between news (verifiable information) and opinion (personal views). It is a distinction too often difficult to distinguish which is maybe partly our fault as we are subjected to more of the latter.
As one who helped create the Internet as it is today — by teaching thousands of technologists how to construct effective networks — what I could not do was assure final designs which winnowed information from opinions and beliefs. That is on each recipient. It seems (and this could be a misunderstanding) that opinions have triumphed over information.
Fortunately there are credible information sources. Unfortunately, too few are on the Internet or cable TV.
The value of reliable news sources — print, broadcast, network — is that our opinions are more credible. The worst offenders are social media, great for interpersonal exchanges, yet bloated with bias and misinformation. It has been said that all great inventions yield great benefits and drawbacks. So it is with the Internet Age.
Mother told us who is responsible.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville