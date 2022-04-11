More than 20 years ago while I was writing for this very newspaper I wrote my weekly column about the similarities of religions as I had recently interviewed a very nice, thoughtful person of a religion different from the Christianity I had been raised in. Since I love to learn and am a peacemaker by nature the interview easily morphed into the opinion piece. After all these years I still remember the response of a Forum reader who wrote to remind me about the crucial difference I failed to include. Christianity is the only religion with a Savior. As I seek to find a common ground among people, it is easy to point to the similarities among the moral codes woven into many different religions.
However, as I recently read somewhere, it is what other religions believe about Jesus that makes Christianity stand apart. Other worldviews acknowledge him in different ways such as a “good teacher,” but not the one who died for the sins of the world to provide the way for eternal life with the Father in heaven. Poor journalism leaves out a fact to make a point and I was guilty of that, even though it was an opinion piece with good intentions. Obviously, there are many other differences and the opinion piece was one with a focus on similarities, but it seems this one point cannot be skipped no matter what the context. I am still thankful for that reminder from a reader even after all this time has passed. It seems so relevant as we approach Easter that while we are to love others and find common ground on which to have discussions, we remember the reason for this season as we serve a risen Savior.
–– Elizabeth Argo,
Maryville