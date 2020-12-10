As an educator for over 40 years, I need to remind one of your opinion writers that his comments should be based on facts (that’s how I was taught as an undergraduate in history). This writer stated that Biden “never laid the planks of a coherent platform.” In truth, the Democratic Party presented a comprehensive platform (https://democrats.org/where-we-stand/party-platform/). The Republican Party, on the other hand, simply copied its 2016 platform and then stated that it “enthusiastically support(s) the president’s America-first agenda. (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/25/us/politics/republicans-platform.html).” How’s that for party leadership!
When it comes to cleaning up the “swamp,” it looks like Trump and his followers are digging in deeper. According to ABC News this past January, “14 Trump aides, donors and advisers have been indicted or imprisoned” (https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-associates-prison-faced-criminal-charges/story?id=68358219). That does not include the numerous additional indictments this year. Under President Obama--none!
This writer also stated that Democrats told the people that “Trump would destroy the rights of the LGBTQ community, that he was a racist, that he was misogynist.” Actually Trump’s impact on LGBTQ rights will be felt due to his appointment of radical right wing judges to the federal courts (likely ruling religious bigotry over individual rights). As for Trump being a racist--are you kidding me? With respect to Trump being a misogynist, just ask the 18 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct (https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/list-trumps-accusers-allegations-sexual-misconduct/story?id=51956410).
With respect to Senator Harris. She only lived in Montreal for six years during middle and high school.
At least the writer truthfully admitted that Biden won.
–– Roger Von Holzen
Maryville