Reader responds
to Larry Anderson
An opinion writer who bases his “opinion” on “observation, education, intuition and experience,” must still ground that opinion in reality and not base it in an alternative universe, which is dangerous to our country and to our democracy. That’s clearly what happened on January 6 in our nation’s capital with Trump and his supporters. Unfortunately, knowing rightwing conservatives/radicals, there’s not much of a possibility that anything that is said to them would make a difference. When ignorance and bigotry are so embedded into someone’s thinking, there’s simply no hope for them.
–– Roger Von Holzen
Maryville