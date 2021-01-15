Reader responds
to Editorial Roundup
I corresponded with The Maryville Forum asking them to publish a guest editorial presenting a favorable view of Josh Hawley and his actions to decertify the election — one to counter the one that was in last week’s edition. Their answer was that they would if one became available. I realize that they use Associated Press for their national news so that would be very unlikely. They encouraged me to send a signed editorial in Hawley’s support. This is that editorial.
If you will read and listen to Hawley’s own words instead of using the false narrative of the media, you will have a different view of the situation. Following are his own words taken from his web site: “Millions of you are concerned about election integrity, and YOU deserve to be heard! I will object during the certification of the Electoral College on January 6th on your behalf and stand up for what is right.” He was referring to Missouri voters who voted for Trump overwhelmingly, many of whom are sure that the election was fraudulent.
Hawley said he wanted to present the view of Missourians who he represents and give them a voice. He wanted an opportunity for the facts about the election to be heard. He and Senator Cruz said that he wouldn’t do it if that opportunity was given in Congress before the certification.
He and Senator Cruz and the Representatives who were prepared to speak for decertification had a legal right given to them under the Constitution to contest a disputed election in this way, the same right that many have used to contest almost every Republican presidential victory this century. The Democrats used it in 2001, 2005, and very recently in 2017.
The guest editorial said that there was no way his actions could accomplish anything. Is that a reason someone shouldn’t stand up for his beliefs? What if everyone in the 1700’s acted that way? Those fighting for our independence would have done nothing. “Conventional wisdom” would have said they had no chance against the mighty English.
Senator Josh Hawley is a constitutional lawyer who has integrity and courage. People on the left are vilifying him for acting in accordance with the Constitution including large corporations (even Walmart) and the socialist media. Our country desperately needs more principled and courageous people in leadership positions. I hope many of us who appreciate him will contact him and encourage him.
I was very happy when The Maryville Forum became home owned and have subscribed to it from the first issue. I would love to have them be more representative of the people they serve — at least be more impartial. Maybe the publisher should consider getting another source for his national news. My subscription is up for renewal — I am thinking about it.
–– Ruth Adwell
Ravenwood