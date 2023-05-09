Rand's Reflections: The value of one another

In December, I wrote about my experience while attending the Nodaway Chorale Christmas Concert. As I enjoyed the program, I realized how many people I knew and reflected on their gifts they share, and how our small gifts encourage one another. As a result of the article, I was invited, as all are in Nodaway County, to join the choir. After arguing with myself about the weekly practice commitment and my ability to sing — There are no tryouts and all vocal ability is welcome. — I decided to join!
I admit, the first few weeks were overwhelming with the music terminology and even the warm-up exercises. But soon, I settled in and began enjoying the practices. Throughout the weeks together, I became a part of and enjoyed the community of singers.
As I sat in our last practice this past Monday, I reflected upon the season of singing. I have renewed old acquaintances and have even been invited to participate in some of their events outside of the chorale and the normal activities I am involved in. I have made new acquaintances and learned about their passions, such as gardening and sewing. I have listened to incredible voices sing and heard the applause and encouragement of my fellow listeners. I have watched young people courageously share their gift of song before the adults, and I have watched the adults cheer them on and celebrate when they achieved their goals. I have watched people joke with one another, even act a bit goofy with one another. But we have also cared for and loved on those who experienced challenging times during our time together. Many even asked how I was doing with my new challenge of being a part of a choir. Truly, my heart is warmed and encouraged by this community.
There is value in community. Today, many things distract us and even encourage us to isolate from others. It might be fear of people, their opinions or even possible judgement. Sometimes, our devices, our busyness or even our hobbies of the home encourage us to not make time for community.
But can I say this to you? You have value. You make other people’s lives better, by just being you! And you will find encouragement and belonging from others in the community. The lie is, we don’t need one another or that we can do life by ourself or with only a few people. But when we live isolated from one another, we cannot experience others’ gifts and the community misses out on your gifts. When we live isolated from one another, we cannot hear the encouraging voices reminding us we are not alone in life and that silence can lead us to a dark and lonely place. You have value! We need you and you need us!
And so Sunday, I will gather with 40 or so of my new friends and I will sing confidently, more confidently than I did a few 12 weeks ago. And we will be joined by two middle school choirs, whom I hope we will be able to encourage to continue their pursuit of singing; but I also hope we will be inspired by their gifts. And at the completion of our time together, I will say goodbye to them for now, but I will eagerly look for them in the greater community, because I value every one of them and they have made my life richer!
If you are looking for something to do that will encourage you and uplift your spirits, join us at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Let music live!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.