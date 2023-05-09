Rand's Reflections: The value of one another

In December, I wrote about my experience while attending the Nodaway Chorale Christmas Concert. As I enjoyed the program, I realized how many people I knew and reflected on their gifts they share, and how our small gifts encourage one another.  As a result of the article, I was invited, as all are in Nodaway County, to join the choir. After arguing with myself about the weekly practice commitment and my ability to sing — There are no tryouts and all vocal ability is welcome. — I decided to join!  

I admit, the first few weeks were overwhelming with the music terminology and even the warm-up exercises. But soon, I settled in and began enjoying the practices. Throughout the weeks together, I became a part of and enjoyed the community of singers.  

