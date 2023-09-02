Rand's Reflections: Sometimes what seems dead...is living

This past week I have been in Texas seeing family. Can I be honest? It is HOT and DRY in Texas. The grass is brown and many plants are suffering under the high heat and drought.
One night my friend Sam invited me to look at a tree stump in her yard. She said, “Laura, Mike and I don’t have green thumbs. In fact, we kill most living plants.” She continued and explained the tree died and they cut it down. One day she went into the neighboring field and dug up a cactus and “stuck” it in the dead stump. She didn’t dig a hole, she didn’t add any soil, nor did she water the cactus. And now, this stump supports this cactus, and has grown significantly and has abundant new growth. The stump was dead, and yet it is still living!
How many times have you lost hope? Perhaps when you look at a circumstance, whether in your family, workplace or what you have put your hands to, you conclude that nothing will change or improve. This can quickly become a dark place in life because it appears all hope has been lost. If we are honest, it is in our hopelessness that we are consumed with anxiety, fear, uncertainty, doubt and more. And with each passing day, the darkness and helplessness creeps in.
The next morning, as I saw the forecasted seven days of over 100 degree heat, I became a bit saddened as I thought about the already stressed plant life and questioned how will it survive with this seemingly never ending heat. But then I was reminded of this dead stump that was supporting life, somehow. And I thought, “isn’t this true for us yet today?” With just a seed of hope, what appears dead, could it in fact still be living? And yet how hard it is for us to live in deferred hope!
How do we remain hopeful when everything around us seems hopeless? That is a great question! I would like to say I have the answer. I know with Jesus there is always hope. But some days are harder to live with hope than others. Living in hope is a decision. And it is a decision that we have to contend for, on the good days when hope is easy to find, and on difficult days when hope seems to be missing.
I know for me I’m careful of what my eyes focus on. I do not look for the dead tree stumps but instead I search for the cactus that is growing in the stump. I am aware of what I listen to. I choose not to listen to gossip or discussion of how dead something is but rather I choose to listen to words of life and hope. And honestly, many times those words of hope come from places I would not anticipate. And the third thing I have shifted as I contend for living in hope, is being careful of the words I speak. And this is hard. It is easier to complain and tell a hopeless story rather than a story of what could be. But I find when I talk about the cactus growing, rather than the dead stump, a hope begins to grow in me. A hope of what could possibly be. And with that hope comes a joy and peace, similar to cooler temps and fresh water.
Please don’t get me wrong. Many days it is hard not to talk about dead stumps. But God is helping me to look for, listen to, and share about the cactus growing in the dead stump. And the result? More peace, more joy, greater faith, and yes, greater hope of what dreams can happen!
So let me ask you, what do you see, listen to, or speak about? A dead stump, or the living cactus? Would your outlook change if your focus shifted from the dead to the living? How would your conversations be shaped by discussion of the living rather than the dead? Would hope in the living in the midst of what appears dead lead you to a greater peace? I know it has for me. I also know it is hard but living in hope is what I have decided to contend for, every morning. Because when something is dead I believe there is something always living!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.