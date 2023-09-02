Rand's Reflections: Sometimes what seems dead...is living

This past week I have been in Texas seeing family. Can I be honest? It is HOT and DRY in Texas. The grass is brown and many plants are suffering under the high heat and drought.

One night my friend Sam invited me to look at a tree stump in her yard. She said, “Laura, Mike and I don’t have green thumbs. In fact, we kill most living plants.” She continued and explained the tree died and they cut it down. One day she went into the neighboring field and dug up a cactus and “stuck” it in the dead stump. She didn’t dig a hole, she didn’t add any soil, nor did she water the cactus. And now, this stump supports this cactus, and has grown significantly and has abundant new growth. The stump was dead, and yet it is still living!

