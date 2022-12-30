Rand's Reflections: Sometimes the small gifts are the most meaningful

Several weeks ago, I attended the Nodaway Chorale’s Holiday Tapestry concert. The chorale is a mixed voice community choir and they have two concerts throughout the year, in December and in May.
As I listened to their beautiful voices singing holiday songs, I noticed some familiar faces that I have worked with throughout my years in Maryville or am acquainted with their contribution to the community. And my heart was warmed as I remembered their small gifts they had either given to me or how their gifts they share with others have encouraged me.
Maybe as I share my list with you, although it is not a complete list, as I am limited by space, maybe this will help you to see all the gifts you have received from others as well as to recognize the small gifts you have to give!
For instance, Jim Rash who is chorale director. I don’t know him, other than as the director, but his presence and humor encourages me to say “yes” to his invite to join the choir! Although I might be somewhat limited by my vocals, his gift of kindness helps me to consider “trying my best” and being a part of the chorale! So, Jim, you might see me!
And then I noticed Margaret Drew, who I first met while serving together at The Ministry Center. Each week when I see her, she shares her words of insights and grammatical helps with my “ramblings!” Those “small words” have offered large encouragement to me to continue to “ramble” and I am grateful!
Then, in the front row I noticed Marlin Kinman, who plays the piano beautifully and has offered his services to myself and others to honor families as they lay loved ones to rest. This seems small, but it is a large gift to those who officiate funerals and to families who are grieving.
While speaking of piano, I was encouraged by the small gift of Linda Akins. Her talent displayed on the keys encourages me to explore my piano playing abilities and consider taking lessons, or at least play more, which does bring me great joy.
The chorale invites the high school choir Spectrum to join them for a few numbers. What encouragement their gift of time and commitment to come and to sing with the “elders” brings me, not to mention the joy of listening to their talent. Thank you for joining in. What a gift!
I had the wonderful privilege of bringing and sitting with Anita Espey. Several years ago she suffered a stroke. She relies on people’s invites and rides to participate in the community. But as I sat with her, many in the crowd and in the choir came over to say hello. Anita has only a few words she can speak, but she gives the gift of joy and excitement as she enjoys each moment, hello, and hug offered her. Many know Anita and Anita knows many people. As I see her thoroughly enjoy the concert and visiting, she reminds me to share my gifts with others, such as; love others, speak kind words, and do good for each other. It makes a difference in both our lives and others.
This is the Christmas season. Many gifts have already been shared and opened. But it is the small gifts that are the most meaningful. Each of us, no matter how old or young, no matter the “talent level,” no matter the status of life, have a gift to offer. It might be a gift of talent that encourages others to try, it might be in the gift of words that inspires, or it might be in a gift of kindness that makes one feel loved and valued. Whatever the gift, you have one! Don’t be afraid to share it! It may seem small, but it is meaningful, and it will make a difference. So share it!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.