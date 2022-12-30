Rand's Reflections: Sometimes the small gifts are the most meaningful

Several weeks ago, I attended the Nodaway Chorale’s Holiday Tapestry concert. The chorale is a mixed voice community choir and they have two concerts throughout the year, in December and in May.  

As I listened to their beautiful voices singing holiday songs, I noticed some familiar faces that I have worked with throughout my years in Maryville or am acquainted with their contribution to the community. And my heart was warmed as I remembered their small gifts they had either given to me or how their gifts they share with others have encouraged me. 

