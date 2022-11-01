Rand's Reflections: No greater joy than serving others

Recently, many communities have been ravaged by weather. And yet, in the midst of the storms, these communities have united together and weathered the storm. Truly we are stronger together than apart!
The past year I have volunteered in the food pantry of The Ministry Center, located at 971 S. Main St. in Maryville. What a blessing to serve the community!
I am touched by the gratitude of people as they are encouraged by groceries in their basket and hope that there is enough food for their family for the month. It is not just food in the carts that brings encouragement. Rather it is the conversation between the people and the volunteers while gathering the food. Whether sharing a recipe or a life story, volunteers listen amid the work. And after the collection of food, there is a gratitude filled “thank you” and a “it was so nice to visit with you.” That is the life at The Ministry Center.
The other day I sat with Merlin Atkins, the director, who shared the history of The Ministry Center. Prior to 1997, the First United Methodist Church ran a small food pantry and the First Baptist Church operated a clothing closet. Although passionate to help the community, the resources for these pantries were limited. So, in 1997, a committee was formed with volunteers from these pantries and a few pastors from the Ministerial Alliance. They united churches and resources into a centralized location by providing food and clothing to the community. In November 1998, they rented the facility at the center’s current location, after a total renovation on the inside, it opened Feb. 7, 1999.
On average, per year, the food center serves 2,000 families, providing 500,000 pounds of food, worth approximately $700,000. In addition, the center assist surrounding communities by sharing food donations, such as the food pantry in Burlington Junction, and churches in Parnell and Pickering. Approximately,1,000 pounds of food per month comes from the government and the rest is provided by grants, donations made businesses, individuals and food drives.
I asked Merlin his desire for The Ministry Center. He immediately referred to Matthew 25:40, “and Jesus said, ‘ …. Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’” (NRSV). With emotion and love, Merlin said, “I want to serve this community just as Jesus served us, to care for all people, including the ‘least of these.’ I want to give our very best to them and honor them.”
The Clothing Room serves 180 families from the community per year. Rachel Golightly has been the Clothing Room Coordinator since May 2021. When she began serving the center she wanted to meet and work with people outside of her normal daily life. Rachael has found great joy and greater purpose while serving and helping people in her own community.
We are a community and we weather storms better together than apart! The Ministry Center is a place that invites and unites us to help one another weather the storm. What a gift to this community! But it is a gift that needs you in order to continue to be given away. Would you like to serve at the center? Stop by or give them a call. Would you consider making a generous financial, food and/or clothing donation to the center? Bring it in or mail it. Would you consider encouraging your church or business to organize a food drive or fund raiser for the center? Are you in need of assistance with food or clothing? Call the center at 660-582-6649. And check out The Ministry Center and Clothing Room on Facebook.
In the storms of life today, any of us could be a “least of these.” In those moments, we are grateful for The Ministry Center that helps us weather the storm. Let’s continue to unite and support it. Besides, there is no greater joy than serving and honoring one another!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.