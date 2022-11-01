Rand's Reflections: No greater joy than serving others

Recently, many communities have been ravaged by weather. And yet, in the midst of the storms, these communities have united together and weathered the storm. Truly we are stronger together than apart!

The past year I have volunteered in the food pantry of The Ministry Center, located at 971 S. Main St. in Maryville.  What a blessing to serve the community! 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags