Rand's Reflections: More than a boat - a life saving ark

Have you heard of the ark? The story of Noah’s Ark can be found in Genesis 6. What a crazy story of obedience. God spoke to Noah and asked him to build a huge boat because God was sending a 40-day rain which would end in a worldwide flood. God used this ark to preserve life and to move people and animals from the corruption and violence of the world to new life. God only needed a crazy act of faith and obedience on Noah’s part to fulfill his dream. What did the neighbors think as Noah laid out the plans and supplies for this incredible endeavor?  

Have you heard of the ark in Maryville, Missouri? The Ark of Freedom can be found at 921 E. Third St. Previous to being the ark it served as the Assembly of God Church. Several years ago, the facility was purchased, as a a crazy act of faith and obedience to God’s dream. And now it serves as a Christ-centered ministry with the mission of providing hope, healing and freedom for those affected by addiction. When active or recovering addicts come to the Ark, they can find help in support groups, being a part of a community that has “been there,” and love-centered support.  

