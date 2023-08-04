Rand's Reflections: More than a boat - a life saving ark

Have you heard of the ark? The story of Noah’s Ark can be found in Genesis 6. What a crazy story of obedience. God spoke to Noah and asked him to build a huge boat because God was sending a 40-day rain which would end in a worldwide flood. God used this ark to preserve life and to move people and animals from the corruption and violence of the world to new life. God only needed a crazy act of faith and obedience on Noah’s part to fulfill his dream. What did the neighbors think as Noah laid out the plans and supplies for this incredible endeavor?
Have you heard of the ark in Maryville, Missouri? The Ark of Freedom can be found at 921 E. Third St. Previous to being the ark it served as the Assembly of God Church. Several years ago, the facility was purchased, as a a crazy act of faith and obedience to God’s dream. And now it serves as a Christ-centered ministry with the mission of providing hope, healing and freedom for those affected by addiction. When active or recovering addicts come to the Ark, they can find help in support groups, being a part of a community that has “been there,” and love-centered support.
Has your life been affected by addiction, your own struggle with addiction, someone else’s addiction? My mom struggled with addiction to alcohol. Growing up in that environment there seemed to be little hope of being free from addiction. The world around me often felt like storm clouds swirling around me, and I never knew if a storm would hit! The Ark would have helped.
Becky Wyant is the owner of the facility and the one God called to fulfill his dream of helping addicts to find hope, healing and freedom for addicts in Maryville. Her life has been affected by addiction on many levels but believes and trusts God and his dream to help people move from a place of captivity to freedom and healing from addiction.
Not only can people attend support groups at the Ark of Freedom’s physical location, but there is a new dream birthing here in Maryville, even as you are reading this reflection. It is called Ark of Freedom’s House of Hope.
The dream is providing housing for those in recovery. The vision includes helping families and/or individuals to make lifelong transformations in their lives. This House of Hope offers a place of support, relationship and recreation to those who are recovering from their addiction. This House of Hope is a residence that will assist recovering addicts by allowing and providing structure for the resident to build life skills necessary to their long-term recovery, while living in home-like setting. This is a much needed vision for our community of Maryville.
Let’s be honest. Addiction has affected most of our lives in some way or another. For many of us it has led to brokenness, great pain and grief. And let’s be honest again. This dream for the Ark of Freedom and for the House of Hope is HUGE but much needed to offer Hope, Healing and Freedom to addicts and others affected by addiction. To accomplish this dream the Ark of Freedom needs you, me and the community of Maryville! Has your life been touched by addiction in some way? Do you have a passion in your heart to help those who are hurting? Could the Ark of Freedom be a venue that you could partner with?
That partnering could look a variety of ways. First of all we would covet your prayers. God is a mighty God and addiction is stealing the life of many! Please join us in prayer. Maybe you would like to financially give? Go to the webpage arkoffreedom.org and click on the donate button. Can you help with construction needs, publication needs or any other need such as that? Go to the web page and click on the “contact us” button! You might even request a visit with Becky to hear her heart and the vision God has given her.
This dream is far greater than one can accomplish, but with God’s leadership and a community, all things are possible! Together, let’s build a boat … no … let’s build a life saving ARK!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.