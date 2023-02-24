Rand's Reflections: Hunting for the beauty

Recently, I traveled to Maui for vacation. If you have visited Maui, you know beauty is not difficult to find. Whether it is kayaking alongside whales, motoring through the mountain, or hanging out on the beach, beauty is abounding!
Sometimes, however, we must hunt for beauty. For instance, scootering down the road, looking off to the right, you notice a matted down area in the foliage, trash scattered everywhere, and you realize it is a man’s home. You might ask, “where is the beauty in that?” In fact, it might anger you. But look past the trash and hunt for the beauty. This man has a name. If you take time to listen, you hear his story about poverty and abuse as a child. He married a beautiful woman, whom he loves dearly, but substance abuse got the best of him, and he lost his family and everything he cherishes. Every day, he tries to survive, filled with regrets from the past, losing hope anything might change. He has forgotten or perhaps never knew that he is a child of the creator who loves him perfectly. His trash is our nuisance and yet it is his possession and comfort.
The challenge is to look past the trash and hunt for the beauty found in this man. After all, this man has a name. The beauty of a created soul who has lost his way and who needs assistance in remembering who he was created to be and his value. The invitation for us, as we hunt for beauty, is understanding he feels unworthy, and believes he can’t enter a church or be with people who love him. What an opportunity to hunt for beauty and pull our chair alongside his and sit with him as we attend church together. Or perhaps we invite him to enjoy a meal of the finest of foods and drink prepared for him, offering him the seat at the head of the table, disregarding the trash and hunting for the beauty found in him.
Whether in Maui or Maryville, beauty surrounds us. Beauty is found at Mozingo Lake where the Eagles hunt for fish and the Trumpeter Swans talk with one another as they rest from their migration journey. But beauty is also found in your spouse on their grouchiest days. Beauty is found in the kid that continually makes bad choices. There is beauty in the driver of the car who just cut you off, and it is in your coworker who “is out to get you.” Its hard to see that beauty, isn’t it? Sometimes we prefer to see the trash and even complain. But maybe instead, we remember, they have names and value. What if we addressed them by name, without expletives? What if we invited them to sit at the head of our tables of the finest of foods and drinks, prepared specifically for them? What if we invited them to share their story with us? What if we really listened, without judgement and anger? What if we looked past the trash, knowing there was beauty in them, and honor them? I suspect, we could help others remember how beautiful they are. I imagine they too would begin to see their own beauty! What difference that would make for them. How beautiful is that?
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.