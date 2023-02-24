Rand's Reflections: Hunting for the beauty

Recently, I traveled to Maui for vacation.  If you have visited Maui, you know beauty is not difficult to find. Whether it is kayaking alongside whales, motoring through the mountain, or hanging out on the beach, beauty is abounding!

Sometimes, however, we must hunt for beauty. For instance, scootering down the road, looking off to the right, you notice a matted down area in the foliage, trash scattered everywhere, and you realize it is a man’s home. You might ask, “where is the beauty in that?” In fact, it might anger you. But look past the trash and hunt for the beauty. This man has a name. If you take time to listen, you hear his story about poverty and abuse as a child. He married a beautiful woman, whom he loves dearly, but substance abuse got the best of him, and he lost his family and everything he cherishes. Every day, he tries to survive, filled with regrets from the past, losing hope anything might change. He has forgotten or perhaps never knew that he is a child of the creator who loves him perfectly. His trash is our nuisance and yet it is his possession and comfort.  

