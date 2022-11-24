Rand's Reflections: Giving thanks for winter...and a buffet of goodness!

It appears winter has come early this year, causing frustration on my part. It doesn’t help that fall is my favorite season with the changing colors and light jacket weather. As I sit by my window, attempting to fend off the cold while watching snow fall, I find myself grumpy with weather. And then, in that moment, I read in scripture, Jesus “gave thanks” for five loaves of bread and two fish. Of course Jesus would be thankful for a nice meal. However, Jesus gave thanks for those few items as he looked out upon the hungry 5,000 people. As I read these words, I find myself chuckling and asking myself if I would have given thanks when the hungry mouths were so many? Can I give thanks for the cold temperatures and the falling snow? But what else can I do?
I guess I could complain. I guess I could shout at the weather in anger and point my finger and accuse the weather of making my life miserable! I guess I could sit in judgement and condemnation of the weather for not doing what I think best. But honestly, what would my judgement, anger and frustration accomplish? Grumbling and complaining seems like wasted energy that leads to angst and misery.
Maybe that is why Jesus gave thanks. Maybe that is why the apostle Paul encouraged focusing on things worthy to be praised. I admit, when circumstances are difficult, temperatures cold and days are long, it is hard to be thankful. But I also find it miserable to sit in the judgement seat, condemning what I believe is wrong.
As I ponder giving thanks for cold temps and snow, I am reminded how necessary and life giving winter is. Winter gives plant life a place of rest, in preparation for the upcoming spring. Snow conserves soil moisture while preventing soil heaving which can damage the roots of plant life. As miserable as cold temperatures and snow can be, they are life giving.
I admit, it is easier to focus on what is “lacking.” But, maybe being a good digger, looking for the good, no matter how small, and giving thanks might be a greater place of peace and hope. Besides it was after Jesus gave thanks for what seems insignificant that the miracle of multiplication happened, stretching the few pieces of food into a great buffet with leftovers. What might happen if we searched for good in all things and gave thanks, no matter how small? Could a spirit of thanks giving in all things lead to a miracle of greater peace and hope in our lives and even in our community?
And so today I give thanks to police officers, firefighters and health care providers for serving our community. I am thankful for construction workers who endure extreme temperatures to build! Thank you to those who serve the public in all capacities. I am grateful for our families and friends who love us unconditionally. Thank you to those who care for their neighbor. I am grateful for our pastors who speak life and hope into the community and the laypeople who support their place of worship and serve their community out of generous hearts. I give thanks to God for his grace, mercy and great love that we certainly do not deserve.
Let’s be good diggers. Let’s look for good, give thanks no matter how small the good might be, and usher in a buffet of peace and hope. So in closing I say, “thank you winter for making yourself known!”
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.