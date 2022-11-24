Rand's Reflections: Giving thanks for winter...and a buffet of goodness!

It appears winter has come early this year, causing frustration on my part. It doesn’t help that fall is my favorite season with the changing colors and light jacket weather. As I sit by my window, attempting to fend off the cold while watching snow fall, I find myself grumpy with weather. And then, in that moment, I read in scripture, Jesus “gave thanks” for five loaves of bread and two fish. Of course Jesus would be thankful for a nice meal. However, Jesus gave thanks for those few items as he looked out upon the hungry 5,000 people. As I read these words, I find myself chuckling and asking myself if I would have given thanks when the hungry mouths were so many? Can I give thanks for the cold temperatures and the falling snow? But what else can I do?

I guess I could complain. I guess I could shout at the weather in anger and point my finger and accuse the weather of making my life miserable! I guess I could sit in judgement and condemnation of the weather for not doing what I think best. But honestly, what would my judgement, anger and frustration accomplish? Grumbling and complaining seems like wasted energy that leads to angst and misery.

