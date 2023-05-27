Rand's Reflections: Get some rest...have a meal on us

Yesterday, as I was out admiring my blooming flowers, I heard some young voices from the surrounding backyards.  And it dawned on me, the first week of summer! Kids are out of school. I reflected upon my “first weeks out of school” so many years ago. I remembered the relief from the pressure of waking up early every weekday, the evenings with NO homework, and able to do what it was that I wanted to do!  

My stepmom recently retired from being a high school librarian. Her first year in retirement she would tell me how she felt during this month or this time of the school year. In August, her mind would begin to fill up with the multi-tasking her position required in order to be ready for the year. December was filled with thoughts of what snacks she would compile for her co-workers as she put together a Christmas table of goodies. And as warmer weather rolled in for spring she was ready to roll out of school as the fatigue was real. And then there was May, and she was exhausted and eagerly anticipating naps, free evenings and more naps that would come with summer. (Yes, all of these things I thought about while admiring the flowers!) 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags