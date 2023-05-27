Rand's Reflections: Get some rest...have a meal on us

Yesterday, as I was out admiring my blooming flowers, I heard some young voices from the surrounding backyards. And it dawned on me, the first week of summer! Kids are out of school. I reflected upon my “first weeks out of school” so many years ago. I remembered the relief from the pressure of waking up early every weekday, the evenings with NO homework, and able to do what it was that I wanted to do!
My stepmom recently retired from being a high school librarian. Her first year in retirement she would tell me how she felt during this month or this time of the school year. In August, her mind would begin to fill up with the multi-tasking her position required in order to be ready for the year. December was filled with thoughts of what snacks she would compile for her co-workers as she put together a Christmas table of goodies. And as warmer weather rolled in for spring she was ready to roll out of school as the fatigue was real. And then there was May, and she was exhausted and eagerly anticipating naps, free evenings and more naps that would come with summer. (Yes, all of these things I thought about while admiring the flowers!)
I bet if I asked you which teacher had the greatest influence on you, a name would immediately pop up. Mrs. Walker is mine! I had just moved to a new town and school. I was scared and uncertain because in my previous school I struggled with making good choices and with several teachers. Almost immediately though, Mrs. Walker believed in me and spoke words that gave me courage to meet new people and to work hard in class. She was strict and not always liked, but I thrived under her teaching and leadership. I knew what I could and couldn’t do. But I also knew that she honestly cared for me. That first year in fifth grade was so important because it helped me go in the right direction.
This is the first week of summer! Our kids in the community are excited. And our teachers are resting up and refilling. Can I encourage us as a community to reach out to our teachers and tell them thank you? They make an impact on our kids, they believe in our kids, and they help them be successful. Can we pour back into them love, encouragement and even comfort as many might be exhausted? Maybe make your best meal and take it to them so they don’t have to cook. Or give them a generous gift card to one of our fine dining establishments in town. How about dropping a note in the mail just to say “thank you” for all you have done. Together let’s appreciate our teachers, counselors, coaches and administration for all they have done. And let’s begin to pray for them for the upcoming year. Never too soon to pray! Pray for them refreshment, wisdom as they negotiate trying times, and an abundance of love for the kids they care for and the jobs they have been called to. These small gifts may not seem like much, but a little bit of encouragement helps the heart and changes the perspective.
And so teachers, counselors, coaches, administrative staff and all who pour into our kids, Thank you! Thank you for loving, believing in them, speaking words of life into them. May your summer be filled with rest, laughter, love, comfort, and renewal. We do appreciate all you have done!
Maryville and surrounding communities, shout out your thanks and give them a meal on us!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.