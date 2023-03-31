Rand's Reflections: Family is too valuable to let go

My dad turned 83 a few days ago. We have a great relationship today. But I remember years ago, when my relationship with dad was hard. I was angry because he was too busy to spend time with me. But as the years passed, I learned to extend grace and forgiveness to him, learned to receive and live in the fullness of God’s love, and enjoy my dad, warts and all!
I am an aunt of two beautiful nieces and one handsome nephew. I was involved in their lives from the moment they were born. My sister-in-law, Laurie, might disagree; but I am sure I am their favorite person!
But I have not always been a good aunt, although I have good intentions. When their birthdays came, I was challenged. I wanted to buy them perfect gifts but when I shopped I would be overwhelmed and walk out of the story empty handed and defeated. Because I had no offering to give, I would stay away for weeks at a time.
Why do I tell you all of this? Because on my recent vacation in Maui, I was reminded how valuable family is. During my trip, my niece Tristen joined me. It was wonderful! She is so much like me: funny, joyful and can’t make a decision to save her life! But in those five days together, my heart was filled with much joy and laughter as we once again became acquainted.
You might say, “Well of course Laura! Family is valuable!” But family is hard and messy at times. We often hurt the people we love, forget to tell them we love them or at least like them, we hang onto anger, bitterness and unforgiveness past hurt, and sometimes we are filled with guilt because we fail at being a good family member!
But I remember, after one of those lousy shopping trips with no gift in hand, and my guilt keeping me away, I received a call. The voice on the other end was Tristen. She was maybe 7. Had I known it was her, I wouldn’t have answered. But I did and after I said hello, she said, “Aunt Laura, will you come see us?” And for whatever reason I said, “But I didn’t get you anything for your birthday.” Her response floored me and changed me forever. She said, “Aunt Laura, we don’t care about gifts, we just want to see you.” I am not sure I hung up the phone as I got in my car and drove to their house. I think I had to stop for Kleenexes on the way!
I know we have hurt each other. I know it is difficult to forgive and easy to hold onto bitterness. And so we stay away. But life is too short to let family go! Family is too valuable to allow anger, bitter, distance and even guilt to separate us. We are not guaranteed tomorrow.
But I can tell you this! When we lay down our guilt and pain and gather with our family, chances are you will be blessed. I don’t alway see eye to eye with my dad and sometimes he drives me up a wall. But honestly, I probably drive him up a bigger wall! In spite of it all, I am grateful for him and all that he sacrificed for me throughout the years, making me into the person that I am today. I love Tristen and my niece Taylor and nephew Trevor to the moon and back. Our schedules are challenging but I attempt to be intentional at reaching out to them; instead of being paralyzed by the guilt of being away. (And I keep telling myself I am their favorite person!) And with every conversation I am blessed by them! Family is too valuable to let go!
And by the way, if I may give some words of insight, this is my article, so I can! Perhaps you know someone who is single and doesn’t have much family around. Maybe a college student or someone who lives by themself. It might feel awkward but invite them to join your family dinners. Let them be a part of your family. Often times, they may be too shy or not sure how to go about inviting others to their home. Much of their time may be spent in the quietness of their home where loneliness creeps in. We really need each other and can bless each other. Besides we are all family and family is too valuable to let go!
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.