Rand's Reflections: Family is too valuable to let go

My dad turned 83 a few days ago. We have a great relationship today. But I remember years ago, when my relationship with dad was hard. I was angry because he was too busy to spend time with me. But as the years passed, I learned to extend grace and forgiveness to him, learned to receive and live in the fullness of God’s love, and enjoy my dad, warts and all!  

I am an aunt of two beautiful nieces and one handsome nephew. I was involved in their lives from the moment they were born. My sister-in-law, Laurie, might disagree; but I am sure I am their favorite person!

