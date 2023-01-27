Rand's Refections: It has to do with just listening

A few years ago I adopted a cat from New Nodaway Humane Shelter. (By the way, I am thankful for the shelter’s staff and volunteers who care well for the animals! Thank you for all you do!).My cat, Buddy, is certainly a lover! When I first brought him home with me, I quickly experienced his joy upon my returning from a day out. I could hear his paws on the floor as he came running to the door to greet me! I gave a quick hello and pat on the head and would continue to my tasks. Immediately, I discovered that the quick hello and pat were not enough for him as he would continue to follow me throughout my house, placing himself in the middle of everything I was trying to accomplish. At first, I found this irritating and wondered how I would accomplish anything. And then, for whatever reason, I picked him up, hugged him, and just loved on him. He purred and rubbed his face against mine, and then suddenly, he decided he was done greeting me and demanded to put down so he could go do whatever cats do, leaving me behind! Often times we want to look for solutions to the problem, when in reality it is just listening.  

Many months ago, I received a phone call from a woman who was in distress. An unexpected circumstance had arisen in her life requiring greater responsibility and life change. She shared this circumstance along with her frustration and anger at her friends who “all had their opinions of what she needed to do.” Of which, none of them did she agree with or appreciate. For the next several minutes I listened to her anger. Suddenly, her tone changed. She said to me, “I feel alone. My friends have deserted me.” I listened to her sadness, not surprised by her isolation considering the anger I had previously heard.  

