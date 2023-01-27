Rand's Refections: It has to do with just listening

A few years ago I adopted a cat from New Nodaway Humane Shelter. (By the way, I am thankful for the shelter’s staff and volunteers who care well for the animals! Thank you for all you do!).My cat, Buddy, is certainly a lover! When I first brought him home with me, I quickly experienced his joy upon my returning from a day out. I could hear his paws on the floor as he came running to the door to greet me! I gave a quick hello and pat on the head and would continue to my tasks. Immediately, I discovered that the quick hello and pat were not enough for him as he would continue to follow me throughout my house, placing himself in the middle of everything I was trying to accomplish. At first, I found this irritating and wondered how I would accomplish anything. And then, for whatever reason, I picked him up, hugged him, and just loved on him. He purred and rubbed his face against mine, and then suddenly, he decided he was done greeting me and demanded to put down so he could go do whatever cats do, leaving me behind! Often times we want to look for solutions to the problem, when in reality it is just listening.
Many months ago, I received a phone call from a woman who was in distress. An unexpected circumstance had arisen in her life requiring greater responsibility and life change. She shared this circumstance along with her frustration and anger at her friends who “all had their opinions of what she needed to do.” Of which, none of them did she agree with or appreciate. For the next several minutes I listened to her anger. Suddenly, her tone changed. She said to me, “I feel alone. My friends have deserted me.” I listened to her sadness, not surprised by her isolation considering the anger I had previously heard.
As she continued, I began to “think up” what I could say in response. Let me tell you, I had several good responses, including, “Well of course everyone left you! You yelled at them!” As I prepared my best responses, suddenly a loud thought came into my mind that said, “just listen, she is exhausted.”
This thought, and yes, it was from Holy Spirit, stopped me dead in my tracks. I ceased planning my responses and began intently listening to her heart, and her exhaustion, isolation, and feelings of being overwhelmed were apparent. My heart filled with compassion. She wasn’t angry at her friends as much as she questioned her decisions. She was afraid and overwhelmed with the future. Her heart was breaking as she struggled with the reality that these circumstances had even happened. Would it always be this way?
And so I listened, and when she finished, I affirmed her and how she felt. I loved on her and prayed for her, asking for God’s presence, wisdom, and strength. And every “good reply” that I thought to “fix her problem” I threw out the window. So often, it is not about our reply as as it is about listening and affirming the one who is sharing with us.
In my limited relationship counseling experience I discover that instead of listening to the other, discerning what their struggles, we consider the next thing we will say, whether it is to put them in their place or to fix the problem. But while we are thinking, we miss what is happening in their hearts.
The importance of intently listening isn’t only in our personal relationships, it is essential to those who we work with, and to those who serve the public in our community, as well as the strangers we pass everyday. When we really listen to others, we value them and assure them that they are not alone. When we listen we build them up and give them courage to take the next step.
So the next time someone yells at you or tells you what is wrong in their lives, remember, it is not so much your response that is important but rather, it’s listening to them, really listening to them.
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.