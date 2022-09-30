Rambling Along with Rand: Just like in the woods, we are better together

Several months ago, I felt led to embark on a monthly column for the paper. And this is my first one. As I sit down to collect my ideas and put them down on paper, the thought that screams at me is, “What were you thinking when you volunteered to do this!” And so forgive me, sometimes I can’t always clearly articulate my thoughts to the written word. Or perhaps, the problem is that I cannot always clearly think my thoughts before I attempt to write them. My prayer, is that over time, I will improve.

Recently, my horse, Viper, and I took a trek through the woods. As we passed by each tree, walking deeper into the woods, with the crunch of leaves under hoof, my heart filled with peace and beauty. As I observed my surroundings, I realized the importance of community.

