Rambling Along with Rand: Just like in the woods, we are better together

Several months ago, I felt led to embark on a monthly column for the paper. And this is my first one. As I sit down to collect my ideas and put them down on paper, the thought that screams at me is, “What were you thinking when you volunteered to do this!” And so forgive me, sometimes I can’t always clearly articulate my thoughts to the written word. Or perhaps, the problem is that I cannot always clearly think my thoughts before I attempt to write them. My prayer, is that over time, I will improve.
Recently, my horse, Viper, and I took a trek through the woods. As we passed by each tree, walking deeper into the woods, with the crunch of leaves under hoof, my heart filled with peace and beauty. As I observed my surroundings, I realized the importance of community.
I noticed many of the trees had scars from where branches had broken off throughout the years. Even though they seemed “wounded” they stood strong, in fact they are stronger together. Each tree, as it stood alongside the other trees, offered its protection and strength against the storms of life.
As a community we are stronger together. We don’t always have to have “wise words” to share or a huge action of kindness to make others stronger. Strength is given by just being present with others. Presence is shared by taking time to listen to the one who seems a bit lost in life. Maybe it is a quick stop by the nursing home to visit with residents or staff. Or perhaps volunteering in the community, such as The Ministry Center, ARK of Freedom, the North Star, or elsewhere. But presence is also cheering at the game or applauding the actors at the theater. Presence is just being, sheltering others from the storms of life, and helping one another heal from the challenges of life. Presence is the assurance we are not journeying through life alone.
I have pastored Maryville Church of the Nazarene and have been part of this community for over 11 years. I love this community and its ability to shelter one another. I will be honest. I have not always participated in the community well. But maybe together, you and I can daily look for ways to come along side one another, offering words of encouragement, our talents and our strength to our community. After all, we are stronger together than we are apart.
Laura Rand is the pastor of Maryville Church of the Nazarene.