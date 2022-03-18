Letter to the editor:
I was in our library a couple of weeks ago and while waiting to check out, I watched someone ask about getting a library card (she did not live in town). Since she wasn’t paying taxes, she was asked for the fee which is based on the average tax someone would pay, just $68. She thought that too expensive. She was offered a lower price if on food stamps but she did not qualify for that. That amount covers the entire household for an entire year. My tax bill is higher and I still consider it a bargain.
Our library currently has 37,945 distinct titles in the physical collection, plus you get access to 69,097 ebook titles, and 17,746 in downloadable audiobooks. I enjoy some of those, though I prefer to read real books. We also can use a selection of research and learning databases. Each time you check out, your date due slip includes a note that tells you what you saved by borrowing from the library, as well as the year to date. At the end of last year, I noticed that combining my husband’s card, and mine, we had saved nearly $8,000.00, compared to what we’d pay if we’d bought those same books or tapes that we’d checked out.
Internet access and library events are open to the public, no card required. I appreciate our library and the good library staff and hope everyone will take advantage of all that our library has to offer.
–– Melissa Middleswart
Maryville