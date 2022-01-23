Last week Matt Pearl asked, “Can any of us play the long game any more?” “Yes,” but it’s difficult when so many seek simple solutions to complex problems. Some pundits said Congress would never get an infrastructure bill passed. They did. Then they said it had been changed from the original. Of course. Has any legislation passed as first written? It’s a long game.
The pipeline is full: voting rights, COVID, the Jan. 6 insurrection, climate change, inflation ... more. Each one requires a long game. And we can participate in the process. The first question for success may be, “Is what we are doing to solve problems more helpful than not?” That is answered during the long game.
Recently, President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large corporations was denied by the Supreme Court, yet the part for health care workers remained. What has not changed are the dangers posed by COVID and the ability of individuals and organizations to deal with them including mandates.
Last week’s political cartoon of a bulldog (Georgia) whomping a speed bag (Alabama) is short game thinking. In winning their first national championship in 41 years Georgia played the long game.
The long game is ever-present. While some daily events seem terminal, few are. Success requires changing our approach, central to the long game. Considering current situations and events 2022 looks like a long game year. It will be interesting to see what evolves, how each opportunity is addressed, how we play the game.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville