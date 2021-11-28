Pinney for your Thoughts: Local art, and how to kill it

A few years ago, when I was working for The Forum, I wrote a lengthy column about the importance of supporting local art and local artists.
Actually, I wrote three.
And when the Maryville R-II School Board temporarily shut down the production of “Legally Blonde The Musical” at Maryville High School, they proved they didn’t learn a thing from any one of them.
To jog your memory (or to introduce those of you who weren’t here four or five years ago), my main argument in those columns was the following: “If we don’t support local art, we will lose it.”
The first of these columns was written in the days following MHS’s production of “The Music Man,” consisting of a marvelously talented group of high school actors in Maryville. You know what happened to those actors? A majority of them are off doing bigger and better things in other cities across the country.
I wrote another of these columns in the aftermath of a MAD MAX show, because after signing with a major record label, Maryville-born rapper MAD MAX brought his tour to The Pub. When was the last time he came to town?
My third one was basically a promo for MYP: Second Stage’s debut show “Hello, Dolly!” and that column had a number of quotes that expressed just how important it is to support local artists.
And on a Wednesday night, just 24 hours before they were set to take the stage, a few dozen MHS artists were told that their art was not welcome, that their hard work since September was for nothing.
Granted, after what I assume was a metric ton of pressure, the school put the show back on the schedule in December, but the initial action in and of itself was a harmful action, not only because it happened, but the “how” also carries with it a number of questions.
Questions such as, why not send out a release to inform parents that the discussion would be added to the board agenda? Why was the discussion on the musical moved to after the executive session which is closed to the public, when they knew that most everyone who attended the first open portion of the meeting likely wouldn’t come back? Heck, they knew no one would come back; when I was a reporter, I stayed for one of those bits after the executive session, and all they did was adjourn the meeting. That’s what that time frame is supposed to be used for.
And most importantly, if you had a copy of the script on file to read since March, and if you were aware of the marketing the directors and students were doing for this show that included a caveat that it “wasn’t for younger audiences,” why did you wait until the last minute to cancel/postpone the show? Any and/or all of the questions they could have had about the musical and its contents could have been answered in the nine months the district had access to the script.
In her interview with The Forum, Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht said “… to be honest, adults along the way have let them down. ...”
Dr. Albrecht was correct, but perhaps not in the way she meant. The school board and the MHS administration let them down. Because the best way to stifle local art and scare away local artists is to censor them. Tell them that their art is not welcome, and watch them leave.
I lived in Maryville for six years and fell in love with it, and I only left for a job opportunity. I still have every intention of returning, because I fell in love with this place. However, I have changed as an artist due to the moves and various life events.
If this is how Maryville treats its younger home-grown artists, I know for a fact that I am no longer welcome.
Further, this move was antithetical to the school’s main goal of educating students. Dr. Albrecht said in her interview that she didn’t think “Legally Blonde” was an “appropriate … extension of the classroom.” However, in attempting to cancel the show, she unintentionally taught these students another lesson.
Theatre’s history is full of people who had authority figures attempt to censor them, but their prose has and/or will outlive them.
“Legally Blonde” is a show about female empowerment and breaking stereotypes. And yes, it has some themes that are a little risqué, but no more risqué than any other show being performed at any other high school in any other district. And if you compare it to literally dozens of theatrical “classics,” it’s far milder than many.
The only adults who let down the MHS students in this whole situation are the MHS administration and the Maryville R-II school board and superintendent who attempted to cancel and censor the musical. You failed your students. You have earned their distrust. And when they seek more welcoming towns and cities for their art, it will be on you.