New Year’s Resolutions are a waste of time. People don’t keep them. Resolutions are all but forgotten a few weeks after they are uttered. It’s pretty easy to say you’re going to do something, but as it turns out, it’s relatively tough to stick to a plan you made for yourself.
That said here are mine:
1. Worry less, trust more. I have the habit of stewing from my easy chair, scheming in my brain to fix everything that breaks, to prevent everything bad that could happen and to save myself and others from trouble. A fair amount of concern over serious matters is warranted, but excessive worrying for a guy who professes to believe in a higher power – well, that’s just my being foolish
2. Read more. Now, I don’t necessarily mean that I need to sit down and complete more books (although that should be a resolution for me as well). Rather, my resolution is to read more thoroughly on the topics that affect life. For many of us, we would do well to stop trusting clickbait fake news and seek out a source or two that have real teeth, which brings me to my next one…
3. Less social media. I say it every year. Facebook is like this sketchy newspaper where your friends and neighbors are self-reporting their personal lives in (sometimes uncomfortable) detail. You can’t help yourself. You scroll through your newsfeed and seek for information – but intermingled between your friends’ notes and pictures are these ads and stories that seem coincidently to match your recent searches and interests. Wow. What luck.
4. Take better care of me. I’m not, as they say, getting any younger, and while the years of eating fast food every night while living in Maryville are a decade and a half behind me, I still could stand to touch a vegetable once in a while. Exercise comes with more difficulty than it once did as well, which I take to mean that I need more of it. That’s a boring resolution, but probably just about everyone you know has it on his or her list.
5. Read the whole Bible. Three chapters a day for a year is supposed to do it. I’ve read most of it. I would say, but getting the whole thing read in order would be almost like breaking new ground.
6. Try oysters. It’s been like 35 years, so I’m due.
7. Take a real vacation. Not a day trip to somewhere COVID safe. I mean a vacation. A hotel-pool-tourist-trap-eat-greasy-food-vacation.
8. Watch Dr. Zhivago. It’s one of Dad’s favorites, and I have never sat down and watched it.
9. Quit drinking pop. Even I know this one is pretty far-fetched.
10. Enjoy things. It might be the Pearl family curse, and I’m one of its latest victims: we pace the floor in anticipation of something exciting happening, but then while it’s happening, we somehow ‘zone out’ and miss a lot of the fun. Then, when the fun is over, we’re sad that it came to an end. I would like to spend less time anticipating the good times in life, or bemoaning them when they’re over, and to spend more time knowing when the good times are happening and enjoying them as they happen.
11. Get up with the alarm. I mean, come on, Matt. You’re in your 40s.
12. Get things right with family. I don’t mean to imply that I am doing anything fundamentally wrong, or that I am out-of-sorts with my brood, but I would like continually to improve the ways I deal with family – on particular, with my wife and children. It’s natural to put your loved ones on the back burner when life gets stressful; but is it beneficial? Is it really the best solution? Sometimes schedules force conflicts between our personal and professional lives, but does work have to win so often? I don’t think so.
Anyway, those are my resolutions. It feels good to make them; I think it would feel even better to keep them. The next 12 months shall tell all….
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.