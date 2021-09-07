Had I the proper knowledge of military history, or had I been educated in the ways of foreign policy, perhaps I would have a bit of expert knowledge to offer to you about Afghanistan. I do not possess such expertise, so you may consider my opinions those of your average Midwesterner.
I do, however, hold the distinction of being old enough to remember the origins of this particular U.S. campaign in Afghan territory. I remember President George W. Bush having an incredibly large approval rating, and I remember practically every American agreeing we should send troops to the region.
It has irritated me over the past few weeks to read Americans rewriting history, attempting to reflect a story where our citizens were kicking and screaming in opposition to the invasion of Afghanistan and our war against the Taliban. I remember that sort of dissent when it came to invading Iraq some-time later, but Americans generally supported an Afghan war.
And it had to end sometime. As it turns out, democracy is a poor fit for the Middle East. You will hear folks demonizing the invasion of Afghanistan out of one side of their mouths, but you’ll hear the same folks praising the educational and related opportunities that have opened for citizens, particularly women, in that part of the world over the past 20 years.
Now what happens to those women, the ones who have pursued education and opportunities afforded citizens in a free society? I’m sure the Taliban has few plans to allow that sort of behavior to continue.
When was the right time to leave? It never would have been a good time, in my estimation. What was a good way to leave? I’m not a military strategist but plotting more extensively to get endangered folks out before pulling up stakes might have been a more humane exit strategy.
My memory being what it is of the events 20 years ago, it seems a poor decision to embolden the Middle East by allowing them to score a major moral victory over the West.
The sight of human beings falling from jet plane moments after clinging to its landing gear is a powerful one: none of them could have done so expecting to live through the experience; rather, they apparently chose to die in a way that reflected their desperate desire not to stay in Afghanistan.
I have friends who have served in that portion of the world over the past two decades. From what I have ascertained from my conversations with them, they are generally sickened by the things ending this way. They, like we, are following the situation with great concern.
Now, if you are reading to find out who I plan to blame for this debacle, I’ll save you any further suspense: I’m not writing to blame. I wish we never had felt the need to go to Afghanistan, but when a nation demands retribution for an event like 9-11, what else can happen? We aren’t going to invade Saudi Arabia: that would have been 1,000 times worse, and $10.00 gas isn’t any American’s desire.
President Trump said we were leaving. President Biden gave the order. President Bush sent the troops in the first place. President Obama continued the occupation. Half the country will be on your side no matter who you choose to blame, so take your pick. If you want to play armchair politician, be my guest. Heaven knows I’ve done my share of criticizing our leaders.
For me right now, though, I think the better course of action is to read, learn, try to understand, and most importantly pray for and support those who are (or will soon be) in danger over there. Human life is more precious than your and my desire to be right about something political. I’d rather be wrong among the living than having bragging rights in a graveyard.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.