When I was about 12 years old, another little seventh-grader, my first girlfriend, stomped on my heart. Our relationship had been generally contained to the telephone, and it was on my parents’ 1990s landline that she ended things.
It was devastating, but then dinner was ready, so I had to move on. One can’t wallow in pity only to miss a good round of pot-roast.
So go the problems of youth. We laugh, we cry, we throw tantrums, we eat a good meal and go back to being our old selves. If only we would keep that level of contentment as we grow older.
But the stakes are higher in adulthood. Our relationships run deeper. Our pain stays more persistently in our memories. We hold grudges that our 12-year-old selves would have put aside without hesitation.
We grow up. Or at least we get a little taller, usually quite a bit heavier, but seldom do we grow much smarter.
It’s one of my blessings in this life to teach high school, an exercise that gives me that daily ability to reflect on my own years as a teenager. I see the way my students act, the things they want to talk about, the obvious insecurities they carry with them, and sometimes I just have to smile about it all when I get a moment away from the crowd.
And sometimes I get tears in my eyes. I remember that it’s hard to face life once the troubles grow, and that it’s tough to grow up in general. Your problems are always about a half size larger than you are, it seems.
But we don’t do anyone any favors by trying to shield them from all of life’s pain. Kids need to get their hearts broken sometimes. They need to fail a test for which they didn’t study. They need to skin their knees and take their knocks and have to face uncertainty from time to time. It’s all part of growing up – at least, that’s what folks used to say to me.
I have kids, and I can certify that it’s tough to watch them hurt. When someone says something mean to one of them, or when someone pushes one, or when one of them struggles to understand or get good at something. I would tell them I feel those kinds of stress all the time, but I wouldn’t want to make them altogether scared of growing up.
Years later I would get my heart broken again a time or two, and I even caused a few hard feelings myself before everything settled out and my little family began. You’re never proud of breaking a heart – I’m not sure if I really ever did that, but you know what I mean. It’s a badge most of us still walking around this world have to bear, that fact that someone at some time chose to walk away from us.
I don’t enjoy it when my kids at school are hurting from home, from school, from their teenaged relationship problems, or from anywhere. I don’t enjoy when my own children get their feelings hurt. But I can tell them all one important truth:
Everyone you know who is older than you and is still living has survived these kinds of troubles. Your heart is resilient, and you have to learn when to offer it and when to guard it.
In youth, I wasn’t careful with my heart, and it’s a fact that led to several tough partings. I got a little older, and I still put my heart out there, but one day that right girl took it, and she’s had that heart in her hands every day since.
So Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone. Whether your heart is happy or bruised at this moment, I want you to remember this: Your heart is resilient, and so are you.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.