EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

When I was about 12 years old, another little seventh-grader, my first girlfriend, stomped on my heart. Our relationship had been generally contained to the telephone, and it was on my parents’ 1990s landline that she ended things.

It was devastating, but then dinner was ready, so I had to move on. One can’t wallow in pity only to miss a good round of pot-roast.

