I have a restless mind. I always have.
It is not that I am dissatisfied or unhappy with the way things are; rather, I get fidgety, ready for change anytime I know that it might be coming. Or maybe I’m just squirrely.
There’s a part of me that wants to know the future, as I suspect is true for most of the rest of you. The newspaper industry is I the midst of change: some will survive it, and others won’t. My hope over the years has been to use this column to supplement our paper’s news coverage.
The news, after all, will connect you better with your community. My desire has been that this column would connect you with. Me, and me with you.
I have been recently criticized for not being Republican enough, or for undermining Democrats with my skepticism on certain liberal policies. Hey, I’m just trying t be honest with my friends who are reading. I Democrats or Republicans have the answers to society’s ills, why does society seem to be growing so much more….ill?
Everyone seems convinced that if the side would get out of the way, that all of our economic and social problems in the U.S. would disappear. I’m just the messenger her folks: whatever side you are on, the other side isn’t going anywhere.
So, the natural response that many of my good friends have is to fight. On social media, they fight. Over coffee, they fight. At the family Thanksgiving, they fight. Fight. Fight. They swing their ball bat at a foe hundreds upon hundreds of miles away in Washington D.C., and blame their Missouri neighbor for getting thigs wrong in the voting booth.
They fill their minds with biased news and endless commentary, stroke their egos by listening to TV and radio pundits who echo all of their philosophies. Forgive me for believing that the Good Lord gave me the gift of life for a reason other than landing political punches on Capitol Hill.
My father wrote more conservatively than I do. He had the right. His experiences are his own, and his view of the world has been influenced – as has each of yours – by the people with whom he grew up, and by the events happening to him.
Most journalists I know are more liberal than I am. That’s also fine. Of course, most journalists you meet don’t also have the burden of owning their own media outlet, and therefore don’t face the economic hardships of liberal taxation, hardships magnified by the fact that print media has found itself competing with Mark Zuckerberg and a billion-dollar corporation for people’s money and attention.
So, Matt – are you saying you don’t really like anybody? No, of course not. I like nearly everyone I meet. I just don’t agree with all of their views. If you need me to agree with you to be your pal, then maybe our friendship was never really meant to be. In my estimation and experience, the best friends you have in a lifetime are the ones who will stand up to you when you are wrong. They’re the same ones who warn you when they think you might be making a mistake.
Loyalty isn’t universal head-nodding and support for every bonehead idea your friends make. True loyalty is a promise kept: it is a pledge rooted in honesty and support, not fairy tales and pandering. If you want to know what I think about something, then you need only to ask me; but if you don’t want to hear my honest opinion, then save yourself the frustration and don’t ask me in the first place.
Being as I am a restless person in my thoughts (and sometimes actions), I have been known to change my mind on an issue. Either I used to be wrong back then, or I am wrong now: whichever is true, I have never found a way completely to avoid being wrong.
And neither have you.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.