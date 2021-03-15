I guess in the shuffle of daily life, I sometimes forget to take a couple of moments now and then to try and catch a glimpse of what is actually happening around me.
Existence is commotion. Just surviving in our world today requires seemingly endless attention to the tasks over which we are called to oversee. Everyone is the boss of something: your spot on the assembly line, where your car needs to be parked, stamping this of mailing that, etc.
For some of those tasks, my brain seems generally ready. I do not find it difficult, nor do I find it unenjoyable to sit down weekly and write this column; quite to the contrary, it relaxes me to compose a one-sided discussion with the rest of you. I work through a lot of problems, process many little frustrations during my precious moments at the keyboard.
We must learn to quiet our minds, and I say we because I mean we. While I wouldn’t call myself a failure exactly at the task of finding peace within my own brain. I would also not label myself a success either. I have not lived long enough to be that good at anything, nor was I born yesterday. I am a work in progress, a fact to which those closest to me would readily attest.
Much of 2020 found me struggling with life’s pressures. I am not a perfectionist by any means, but I am conscientious, and wish generally to be well thought of: I like people to like me. And when some folks didn’t, or when I felt the weight and gravity of some of my decisions weighing upon my mind, I turned it all inward.
In related matters, anyone who follows his father’s footsteps, as I have chosen to do, could bear witness to how hard it is to step into an admired predecessor’s shoes. Dad wears 13’s and I wear 12’s – a fact that is both literally true and symbolic of my place following him in the publishing business.
Perhaps the greatest advice he ever gave me in business was this: If you want everyone to like you, stay out of the newspaper business. He meant, of course, the trade of publishing newspapers. But as time passes, I realize how impossible the task of making everyone admire me would be, regardless of what profession I choice.
And what’s more, I have learned that the commotion that rings in my ears – the dissenting opinions and stone-throwing from folks who have never put themselves in front of the public the way we newspaper folks do every day – can be quieted. But the lesson has been lengthy in the learning.
If I were to say that I’m conservative in matters of firearms, or social issues, or economics, some people would be disappointed with me. If I write that I’m more left-leaning on education and public projects (like roads), other folks would disagree. But what can I say? It’s the truth. It’s who I am.
Do we have the fortitude to disagree with one another anymore?
Are we only to exist in echo chambers of positive agreement?
This may be America’s hour to prove how American it is. By this, I mean that we must stand firm and fight for what our Founding Fathers believed. Now, don’t get riled up, because I’m going to start at the beginning – specifically, with the First Amendment.
The most American thing we can do, the freedom that was so important to our founders that in the Bill of Rights they gave it top billing, is to protect one another’s right to speak. To believe. To give opinions. To assemble peaceably to share our ideas. Religion and philosophy, faith, and ideology all rest upon this single freedom. But implied in my freedom to think and believe and speak and write as I wish is another uncomfortable truth:
I am not afforded the right to stop you from saying anything you wish. You are the master of your words, and I am the keeper of my own. This is American freedom.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.