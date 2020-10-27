A friend of mine, a fellow who works for the City of Macon, Missouri, asked me a few days back if our area had been affected by folks stealing or defacing political signs. I replied with an exasperated response: Yeah, we have.
It’s really the epitome of 2020 America: I don’t like your convictions, so I’ll do by best to silence you from sharing them.
What America are folks hoping to build? I wonder about the answer to this more and more as the years pass.
What do we want? I have opinions just like the next guy, but I have never felt compelled to silence the opposition. As a matter of fact, if what I believe is founded upon solid principles, shouldn’t I want the other side to talk–if for no other reason than to expose why they are wrong and I am right?
I see more Trump-Pence signs around here than Biden-Harris, but that’s pretty much to be expected. I see both. I accept both. Life goes on. What’s the matter with us?
Now, I will freely admit that my personal convictions prevent me from having close friendships with certain folks. But I don’t feel the need to vandalize their yards. I don’t feel compelled not to patronize their businesses, or to treat them or their families disrespectfully.
Isn’t it enough that we can’t be great friends with everyone, but we also work not to make enemies everywhere we go?
Not to mention that this presidential race, while important, may prove to be the same as many of the previous ones: it is a representative event showcasing the two parties and their national agendas, but ultimately holds little day-to-day significance in rural northwest Missouri.
Did I just say it didn’t matter much who is the President of the U.S.? Yes, indeed, and it’s what I’ve pretty much always believed.
The true America has been and must remain the aggregate efforts and moralities of her people. You and I are America: we’re just going to vote for the face of the franchise next month. This country’s successes and failures will ultimately belong to us, not to our President, or to our Congress or to the Supreme Court.
Abortion, gun control, the economy and every other hot-button issue you can name is ultimately in the hands of Americans. If you are waiting for an act of Congress to force other people to do the right thing in your opinion, then I can promise that you will be perpetually frustrated and dissatisfied with the way things are.
It’s sad to watch folks living in a rural county who get so discouraged by the outcome of a national election that they throw their hands up and declare ideological war upon the other side. Regardless of which candidate your neighbor’s sign might endorse, I’m going to let you in on a secret: half of this country is voting for one guy and half for the other next month: it just comes down to which particular swing states each half represents on election night.
You’ve picked your candidate by now, most likely. Make your peace, fill in your oval and leave the rest to the system. You don’t change a vote when you remove a sign and you reject so many of the blessings of our peaceable rural existence when you get all bent-out-of-shape because of how other people plan to vote.
Don’t we understand? So many of us are wrecking our own happiness, sabotaging our own peace of mind. It all reminds me of those endless MSHAA messages you hear when you go to a postseason high school sports event: the ones where all spectators are encouraged to cheer on their own teams, but to refrain from acting derogatorily toward the other squad, or toward the game officials.
Americans are rapidly becoming the rabid home crowd that taunts the other side when our partisan team gets a victory, boos the other team when it scores a point and then blames the officials when the outcome doesn’t favor our squad.
We’re better than that, right? I sure hope so.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.