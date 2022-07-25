We go to work. We put meals on the table. We make the car payments. We do what it takes to get by in this world.
And during the very moments we are laboring so diligently to tread water in this unpredictable world, there is an entire thriving industry of cellphone-robo-calls being conducted by society’s lazy elite.
Why am I working so hard? I could just get whatever nifty gadget those spammers have that makes it appear that I’m calling you from a Stanberry number, tell you my name is ‘Roger’ and ask you to send me $250 to secure the $1.7 million that the Swedish Royal family owes you.
How do people derive satisfaction from making thousands of calls all in hope of deceiving a handful of people, and go home and feel like they made a living?
I’ll never understand the mindset of working just to keep cash in account. I care about how I earned the money, where it came from and, most importantly, what service I performed to earn it. I use the ‘Grandma’ test, a procedure I believe I have detailed in previous columns:
If my grandmother would be ashamed of how I earned the money, then I shouldn’t earn it that particular way. By the same token, if Grandma would be proud, then I would have done a good day’s work.
You can understand, by that measure, how upset I have gotten a few times when phone scammers have targeted my grandma and my parents. They call my house, too, but with far less frequency. I guess they somehow figure out the age of the household members and calculate their odds. That unfortunately leaves folks who are aging vulnerable: they grew up during a time when only real, certifiable information came through the telephone.
Now, like many of you, I don’t even answer my cell phone if I don’t know the number. If it’s someone I now or someone who needs me, they’ll leave a voicemail. I’m too busy through the day to take a call from a scammer posing as a fraud claims officer from a credit card company, a concerned individual informing me the my number has been stolen. Then the fool has the gall to ask me to confirm my card number so that he knows it’s me.
And it has ruined the landline phone industry, too. In 2022, with so much available information at our fingertips, we can’t look up each other’s phone numbers anymore, because most of your friends turned off the telemarketers by cutting their landlines.
The human race cannot help but find ways to abuse any positive progress it makes. If Elon Musk is sending folks to Mars in the next couple decades, some lowlife will figure out how to use the Red Planet to evade his taxes.
When I was a kid, I used a plastic baseball bat as a club or lightsaber or something to hit my sister. My folks threw out the bat as punishment, the lesson being that a baseball bat was a good thing, but attacking someone with it (using it for something other than its intended purpose) was not good.
If I could be in the right place at the right time, I’d grab the phone out of the hand of one of these telemarketers and smash it on the floor. ‘That’s not what these are for!’ I would yell. ‘You can get another one when you learn to be responsible, sir.’
And just in case any of those folks are reading this, I’ll save you some time contacting me:
I do not require student loan assistance. I do not yet qualify for Medicare, so I do not need a supplement plan at this time – and if I did, I’d call my buddy, Ron. If I need to refinance my home, I will call you – you do not need to call me. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to turn off my phone for a while so I can get a few things done.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.