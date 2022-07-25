EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

We go to work. We put meals on the table. We make the car payments. We do what it takes to get by in this world.

And during the very moments we are laboring so diligently to tread water in this unpredictable world, there is an entire thriving industry of cellphone-robo-calls being conducted by society’s lazy elite.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags