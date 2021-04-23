What happened to the years?
When I was a child, I used to tire of my parents talking about the 1960s as if they had just happened. It’s been 20 years, Dad – let it go!
Then I learned that 20 years wasn’t that long of a time. And I learned that 20 years could pass and go even more quickly than the first set. As it turns out, my parents may have been justified in treating the ‘60s as if they were recent history.
I reflected on these things a few weeks back as I began the task of planning my 25-year class reunion. I was 17 the day we graduated, about two months from turning 18. I have lived significantly more time since that day than I have lived leading up to that day.
So, none of that makes me old, but it does put my years and experiences into perspective.
In 1996, the year of my high school graduation, I thought I had things figured out. In August, I became a college man, gracing Northwest Missouri State University with my ultra-cool presence, proving how by-the-tail I really had this world.
And then I realized I was shy. On that first night of orientation, I was intimidated by the number of people in that freshman class. I was from a tiny town, and I listened to that foolish voice in my head that told me I didn’t belong.
But I got over that in the weeks that followed. I remember making friends with the neighbors in my dormitory (residence hall, for those who wish to make college freshman life sound less institutional). I remember holding my own in classes and becoming a part of things at Northwest.
Most importantly, I remember it as if it happened five or six years ago – not 25.
And it was about 19 years ago at this time that I signed my first teaching contract with the South Nodaway School District. There are kids who I taught who are in their late 30s. It’s almost unbelievable to think that so much time has passed, but it has. And from what I hear, the years don’t slow down as you age, but indeed speed by even more quickly.
One of my students is planning to pursue writing and journalism at Northwest, and I would love to have some great connections or former teachers to whom I could introduce her; but as it turns out, if you’re old enough to have taught me, you’re probably retired. Anyway, back to that reunion.
So, in getting feelers out early for who will be able to attend the 25-year event, I messaged several of my classmates online to get a head count and to check time and date availability. As we chatted, it became apparent to me that activities, venues and specific plans were no one’s top priority: we just really want to see one another.
Now, honestly: doesn’t that fact alone make us sound like a bunch of old people?
It’s quite a contrast from that chatty, nervous bunch of kids standing in what used to be the home economics classroom at Union Star High School, wearing our royal blue caps and gowns, waiting for the signal to walk toward the gymnasium for our commencement ceremony. We have been part of the first social media generation, so we know where one another resides, what our respective jobs are, and several other general details of our lives.
But my hope is that being with those people, seeing them in person – several of them for the first time in 10 years or more – will bring back that sweet reminder, that 25 years can feel like such a short time in this life.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.