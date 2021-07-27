Like many things in our modern world, the Summer Olympics, set to begin July 23 in Tokyo, have lost some of their luster for me.
The general discontent of the American population will likely sabotage the entertainment value of these games for many of us. And that’s too bad.
I have felt such euphoric feelings of pride while watching the Olympic games. In 1996, watching Michael Johnson leave the rest of the field in the dust during the 200m in Atlanta was one of the highlights of my young life. Johnson won the 200m and 400m gold that year, and he defended his 400m title four years later in Sydney, the only man ever to do so. And he ran for us. He ran for the United States of America in those unforgettable gold cleats.
Now, the pre-Olympic game focus has landed (predictably, by national media standards) upon the negative. A marijuana-positive runner here. An anthem protest there.
When will it end? I mean it: when?
When everything we have ever done or built in this country is torn down to the foundation, and the nation rebuilt in the image of the European Union.
When so many hard feelings have been shared for so long that even a storied event like the Olympics – a phenomenon that brings together not only folks of different nationalities, but also folks from different ethnic groups under a single banner – can bring us together for a couple weeks.
When no traditions have survived the scythe of reform. Is that when it will stop? When history is erased and new versions of truth and justice are constructed upon the ashes of our republic.
The USA might never have been perfect, but we at least used to feel a bit of collective pride when our best young athletes stood on the medal stand, didn’t we?
Now, in 2021, we can plan on moments when athletes on the world’s biggest stage – millions upon millions watching – are bound to display their dissatisfaction with America while being celebrated to their achievements beneath its banner. Freedom lets you do that sort of thing, and there is certainly a time to stand against oppression.
I just miss people putting their political leanings aside and agreeing that Olympic time was America time.
On the one hand I am saddened that we have Americans who feel disenfranchised. On the other hand, I am frustrated: what does enfranchisement look like? We can’t even agree as a country on what an ‘average American life’ should look. How much money is everyone supposed to have? Who deserves the most help? Who deserves the least, or none?
We are content to watch Olympic runners who can move faster than their competitors, and we celebrate their excellence. We allow one wrestler to be stronger than the others, one gymnast to stick her landing with more perfection, one basketball player to hit more shots than his competitors – even his teammates. But when it is suggested that life is competitive, and that hustle is an important component of success, people begin to cry foul, noting that we all begin from different economic and social starting points.
Well, they’re right. We do. But what world do we picture where this is not so? In what world does everyone begin equal? When has it ever been such, that every human being got the same exact set of advantages?
No one lowers the basketball rim for the shorter players. No one shortens the pool lane for the swimmer who can’t cover as much ground as the rest. No one gives the sprinter a head start to keep her on pace with the faster ones. We value hard work and progress in the world of athletics.
Maybe that’s why the Olympics seem likely to fade from our national fascination: they embody determination and perseverance, while our society has begun to favor instead a world where the fast runners slow down to erase their lead over the rest of us.
Maybe we’re not an Olympic-loving country anymore. Maybe it is no longer en vogue to feel tears come to your eyes when the national anthem plays. We need to figure this out.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.