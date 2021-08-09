We all want to know the answers.
How good is the vaccine? How long does it protect?
If you had Covid already, are you safe now?
And nobody can definitely tell you the answer to any of those. The medical community agrees that you need your vaccinations, and the particulars on each individual case, each one of our unique immune systems; well, there just seem to be too many variables for each of us to get a custom plan given to us. We instead must trust the prevailing minds of the day, I guess.
I wish this thing would go away. I know you wish I would stop writing about it. When will that be? We don’t get that answer now either, I guess.
None of us can ignore it completely. Neither does it benefit us to obsess over it. Like virtually all of life’s challenges, Covid is a subject we must give its serious consideration, but not grow it into something menacing with our fears.
It’s testing our courage, isn’t it?
We respond to this virus in the ways humans typically respond to adversities of all sorts. Some of us shrug our shoulders and pretend it isn’t there, like avoiding eye contact with that barking dog on your way to school.
Others try to stare it down and win with sheer force of win. Still others run and hide. And who’s to say which response is best? I do, however, think a more balanced approach would be beneficial.
We probably need to be taking the offensive. It’s like being afraid of the dark: it’s a fear you can’t conquer in the light; you have to spend time in the dark to overcome it. I’m not suggesting you immerse yourself in exposure to the virus or send your kids to Covid parties: those ideas are stupid. What I mean is to immerse yourself in truth.
Not this pundit or that. Not this news network or that. Not this doctor or that. Immerse yourself in the total information available to you: the internet is good for more than Facebook, you know.
What you’re going to find, I’m afraid, is that the best minds in the world just aren’t completely sure what happens next – because they, like you, have never been through it before. You can’t find the right weapon for the battle against something like Covid until you know as closely as you can what exactly you are fighting.
If you are reading to make yourself feel like the virus is not a threat and isn’t worth your worry, then you can find material to support that idea. If you’re terrified it will take. Everyone in your world away from you, there’s material for that, too. If you know how your opinion will fall in the end before you educate yourself in the beginning, then no amount of research can really help you.
But if you want the leg up on everyone out there making decisions with their cavalier attitudes or with their unearthly fears – either side of a bleak spectrum – then you’re going to have to exercise a little patience.
Yes, I said patience. You might not get to do those last couple of things you wanted this summer. Or, when you do them, you might have to take more precautions than you really want to take. I have never advocated that folks should duck or cower in the face of Covid, but like we said before: choose your weapon. Maybe it’s a vaccine, or some time away from folks when the virus is spreading like it is now.
Maybe instead of wasting energy clicking on links to websites that say our opinions back to us, maybe we should use our strength to help others, and even ourselves, live fuller lives when this thing passes.
But our getting bullish, deciding that the opinions we formed on the matter over a year ago are plenty good to last a lifetime, has proven a bad strategy. I’m not telling you to get vaccinated. I’m telling you that the people getting the shot/shots have chosen their offensive strategy. You and I should also form our own plan of attack, shouldn’t we?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.