It’s the burning question I ask my students when we get to the end of a reading: What’s the lesson?
So I find myself offering the same inquiry when events happen in our communities, our state, our nation and in our world.
What can we learn from the attack on the Capitol? From Mr. Trump’s presidency? From the election of 2020? I have the feeling that a few of these lessons – perhaps all of them – will require a little time to marinate.
But we’re not fond of that, are we? We don’t like to delay our understanding, to defer our analysis until history shows us more, reveals more details about what has happened. We instead prefer to make instant, overly emotional, heated judgments on the news of the day.
Patience is something I have asked for in my prayers since I was a kid. I don’t know why God won’t hurry up and give me some.
I find America is plagued with my same inability to take a clam, slow, thoughtful approach to understanding our world. Anger is powerful, and we too often want to take action while its energy is surging through our minds.
When you think you’re right, it’s a thrill to be outraged. But you make your better decisions after you have calmed down – wouldn’t you agree?
But that’s no fun. We love either to revel in our victories or stomp through our defeats wearing our righteous indignations on our sleeves, right next to our hearts.
It’s difficult to believe to your very core that your perspectives on the issues is right, and then watch the other side win. Half the country goes through it every four years, if that helps. And I would certainly never suggest anyone abandon his principles, unless he or she is unquestionably morally compelled to do so.
What I would like to see is a little patience on the part of our people, and on the part of our leadership. In fact, our leaders should set the example of patience in their dealings with one another.
How can a divided Washington result in anything but a divided America? And vice versa: does a divided nation deserve a united Capitol?
In the words of Thunderclap Newman from over 50 years ago: ‘We have to get it together now.’
WE the people. WE have to do this. An effective (but nearly impossible) first step would be for us to keep all of our opinions off of social media. If you saw no political posts, no partisan memes, no obnoxious surveys on Facebook for the next year, what effect would it have on you? let me predict.
You and I would think about politics less. We would (out of lack of choice) pursue accredited news agencies more. Most importantly, social media would be less obnoxious if we used it for more innocuous pursuits, like sharing our triumphs, asking friends for help or prayers when we need them or, most importantly, watching hype videos of Chiefs or of a baby panda playing.
I try not to see the past through delusional eyes: I fully understand that conservatives and liberals have long been at odds in this country, and I accept this fact. But my fear has become that the U.S. Capitol, the White House, even the Supreme Court of the U.S. have come to represent a bloodthirsty tug-of-war between partisans. Each is an institution designed to reflect the interests of all the American people; ow, partisan control of them (yes, even the Court) is a victory that one side of the country may claim against the other.
But when does America get to win? When is something going to happen to make both sides celebrate, or are they even capable?
Or will it take a tragedy? The last time Congress shut up and got along was Sept. 12, 2001. I don’t hope for any such times to come around again, and I know you don’t either. WE have to get it together now.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.