In the storied moments of my fifth-grade year, I began my journey as a trumpet player.
Actually, I was a cornet player. For those unfamiliar, a cornet looks like a trumpet that’s shorter, sets a little taller and has had its valves rearranged. But the concept is the same, and the sound is nearly identical between the two instruments.
We lived in Centerville, Iowa, and in my quest for orchestral glory, I found myself seated as a first-chair cornet in our fifth-grade band.
My journey through the three-keyed world of symphonic brass would take me back to Missouri – our winter return as a family to Maysville was a sidebar, there being no fifth-grade band at that time and place. But at Union Star in the sixth grade, I resumed practicing and performing on my trusty Yamaha.
I would graduate to a real trumpet later on, and then would bid farewell to my instrumental endeavors. But time brings it all full circle.
Now, I have a fifth grader playing a trumpet in the school band. A beginner, he honks and tries and has begun to expel sounds that resemble notes. It all takes me back to those days when playing the cornet seems so incredibly important.
I hope he sticks with it. I hope he practices and enjoys playing as part of his life. I picked up his horn the other night and could still play a couple of basic tunes – who doesn’t remember ‘When the Saints Go Marching In,’ right?
I also remembered the tune I learned as ‘Go, Team, Go,’ but is taught in my children’s King City Elementary experience as ‘Go, Kats, Go.’ It’s amazing the memory in your breath and fingers; bum-bum-bum-ba-da, bum-bum-bum-ba-da…
But along with the fun of watching my son discovering band on his own come other feelings, those of disappointment toward the way so many in society seem ready to abandon the arts.
We tell kids in small schools that they can do everything, and several of them try. We tell them they can be athletes, leaders in organizations, top performers in the classroom, Saturday laborers and Sunday Christians. But somewhere along the way, it all becomes too much. Kids feel like they’re juggling one too many bowling pins, and they have to set one down.
Why band? It’s what I did. I wanted to take the year-book class in my high school. I thought (correctly) that journalism was my future. But it was the same hour as band, and so my trumpet found its case, and it would stay there for a few years before my parents sold the instrument to another up-and-comer, one who likely abandoned the horn again himself.
Why do the arts get scratched first off the list? A young man will line up and let his biggest, strongest peers knock him all over the practice field in the heat twice a day in August: is that tougher than giving a half an hour a day to his saxophone?
Why is it always the class plays, the visual art classes and the musical pursuits that find themselves at the whims of school schedules? Why do we have to sacrifice our art, choosing instead to accumulate entire terms worth of college classes before we have even left high school?
I teach a dual credit course to senior, but I promise you I would never support a students’ decision to score three hours of college credit if it meant giving up concert band, or refusing a role in the school play.
It shouldn’t be academics or athletics or the arts. We should be insisting that a well rounded education give students a portion of each of these worthy pursuits.
I want my children to get to play in the band, to go out for a sport, to wear their FFA jackets or FCCLA polos, and I expect their best efforts in the classroom. Why all of these things? Because the future’s brightest will be the ones who see value in all such positive pursuits.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.