A reader complimented me this past week on my positive perspective on the things I write. I cannot imagine hearing any praise that could please me more.
I have to write about some of the things that are broken, ideas that are misunderstood, and people who are causing society’s problems. My purpose is not to illustrate how irredeemable the world is, but instead to remind everyone that common sense will put most of us beyond the control of any political party or agenda.
If people will do what is right and expedient to the cause of liberty, lawmakers should be relatively bored. When we look to our lawmakers to correct all of our society’s ills, to fix everything that breaks and to lead us to our bright future. I’m not saying I don’t believe in quality elected officials: I do. But I believe in those individuals’ abilities to lead and make decisions with the will of the people in their minds – not in their worthiness to be total stewards of your and my future.
I wrote something along those lines years ago, and an individual who did not agree with my sentiments accused me of being anti-government. Well, this individual was wrong.
I guess I have a pretty simple formula for a successful, peaceful society: government is built to do jobs, but people are the ones who have to carry the responsibilities. I’ve never believed that governments have any particular moral obligation toward society: government is a machine designed to perform the will of the people.
You and I, however, have the deep moral responsibility to live decent lives. Which did you learn first in your life: the laws of society or the laws of your home? You learned the latter first, and for good reason. A society that is looking to its government to dictate to it right and wrong is already lost.
There’s an upside to this. The world can improve today, and it wouldn’t cost any of us a dime. We could dedicate ourselves to living cleaner, healthier lives. We could determine to deal honestly and fairly with everyone we meet. We could pick up that piece of trash on the sidewalk, or help that older gentleman load his groceries. We could take care of our neighbors and let them take care of us.
We could behave decently. You and I might be surprised to see how quickly and profoundly the world became a better place if we did these things.
But it’s a tough idea to sell, right? I think I understand how a doctor feels, recommending to her patients that they eat more vegetables and take brisk walks and limit their sugar consumption. Nobody wants to hear that. They want a pill that covers their decades of dietary and sedentary living. Lifestyle change is essentially free, but a prescription is quicker and easier.
So that’s our society. Is that a bleak picture? Did I make a liar of my friend, who complimented my continually positive outlook? I’ll save the column here at the end.
We the people are able, by taking responsibility for ourselves, our homes, our families, and our communities, to improve the world literally overnight. And for me, this whole discussion hinges on a truth my father taught me when I was a teenager.
I was feeling sorry for myself – I cannot remember why. It could have been that a girl ignored me, or I was riding the bench during basketball games, or for some other angst-driven teen trouble. Dad saw me pouting, and he said only this:
‘Matt, if you get up ad do something good for someone else, it’ll help you stop thinking so much about yourself.’
His words were so relevant, so poignant, so true. Then he concluded:
‘The mower is in the barn. Get started. I’m tired of you moping around the place.’
Now that, my friends, is how you make society better and get your grass cut. Dad had it all figured out.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.