I am thankful. Too often I waste moments of this life forgetting to express how thankful I am. But I am thankful
Our nation and world continue to face adversities of all sorts Our daily lives continue to be disrupted by COVID-19. The citizens of our country are divided along bitter political lines.
Uncertainty has become the new normal for us, it would seem.
But none of that robs from my thankfulness. I can’t have everything I might normally expect to have as we begin the holiday season. I can’t be around everyone I might like to see for Thanksgiving, and Christmas won’t be any different. I can’t just enjoy being out and about like I normally would this time of year, getting my shopping done in a mask-free environment, giving only the forecast and the clock the occasional glance.
If I were to obsess over what I can’t have, I would certainly miss out on the many wonderful blessings that I do have.
I continue to have family and friends I have my work, and the other obligations that make me feel useful and valued. I have my many faults, which remind me that I am I need of people’s patience, as well as in need of grace from above. I am thankful for all of these gifts.
Until I have no food to eat, no clothes to wear and no prospects for earning either, I would do well to forego any complaining. Our ancestors went without nearly all of what we might identify as our daily necessities, and they still found the means to be thankful. When the Pilgrims landed in the New World, half of them died the first winter. The following spring, they still planted, and the next fall they harvested and gave thanks.
Thankfulness has really nothing to do with what we have: it has everything to do with gratitude and humility.
I was looking a few nights back at some of my Grandpa Pearl’s pictures that he took when he went to war in 1943. I have pictures of General George Patton speaking to the assembled soldiers – pictures my grandpa took with a camera he received specifically to take with him to Europe to bring home photographs of the Old World. There were Thanksgiving Days – more than one– he spent across the world from his family.
And when the war in Japan ended, he was preparing to join the U.S. forces in the Pacific, I cannot imagine the thankfulness he must have felt when the war ended and rather than heading to Japan, he headed home to northwest Missouri.
We cannot teach thankfulness to others, and we only learn it ourselves when our appreciation for who/what we have outweighs our comforts and our entitlements. When we think we deserve something, we are not thankful for it: when we believe the world owes us something, our gratitude is generally lacking, you might say.
How thankful will we be when (and if) the threat of this virus is past? Will we have the proper gratitude when we sit down in the future around a table and do so without social distancing? When precautions take a backseat and we finally feel like things are back to normal, will we offer up our thanks? I hope so.
To varying degrees, we have seen many folks return to normal already; I certainly understand why they want coronavirus to be a thing of the past. I want that, too. But I would also like the threat of it actually to go away before I celebrate victory. Remember the 49ers posing in celebration after taking a two-score lead over the Chiefs in February? How did that work out for them? And for that matter, didn’t the Raiders do the same thing Sunday night? Celebrating before winning is the same as asking to lose in humiliating fashion.
We will win, and when we do I hope we remember to be thankful. But until that day, it seems so important for us to be grateful for what remain as blessings in our lives.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.