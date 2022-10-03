Nothing like a couple of days in the mid-90s to usher summer out the door and to welcome in the fall, am I right?
Oh, but nobody wants to read a column about weather. We could talk about so many more things, like how the combines are starting to run and how the ball teams are all playing so well or how annoying it is to be happy about $3.25 gas or how the Royals aren’t mathematically out but, well, are out.
Maybe instead of all those ideas, it might be worth our taking a few moments to think about something we are, as a society, doing pretty badly right now—myself included: we are not exercising enough.
Now don’t stop reading. I know you’re tired of hearing about it. But let me first explain where this topic originated in terms of my recent experiences.
So last Friday, I was sponsoring a class for float building as part of the joint King City/Union Star Homecoming. I also needed to take parade pictures for the day, so that meant, on top of the walking, climbing on and off the trailer, and other movement of the morning, I had to walk from King City’s ballfields to the downtown. It’s not that far: about four blocks or so.
But by the end of the parade, and my return walk to the ballfields to help tear the float down and get middle schoolers rounded up to get on the bus back to Union Star, I looked down and had taken about 11,000 steps for the day. The little graph on my phone’s ‘Health’ app looked like opening day at the stock market: my steps were up significantly from my average, which was around 3,500.
Now, I have read several times that 10,000 is kind of a ‘magic’ number for steps in a day. I surpassed that average by 1,000 and was literally ready to fall into a pile on my sofa at home. That doesn’t bode well for me.
I have, within the last year, spent limited time—short and sweet bursts of workouts—trying to get more fit. But Friday was an eye-opener. If I can’t walk 10,000 steps without needing a recovery day, what good are dumbbells or push-ups going to do me? Ideally, I suppose, a person should try to get some of everything: some weights here, some walking there, maybe a couple of pull-ups if you can knock them out.
So I did what nerds do when they see a problem: I started reading. I learned from data collected by the World Health Organization that 80 percent of adolescents do not get sufficient physical activity. Well, I’m no teenager, but this was a stat that about took my breath away. What are we doing? What example are we setting?
In short, folks, for myself and for my children’s sake, I need to get moving.
I stay busy. Between school and publishing, my time is filled in large part with work. But in my evening moments when I’m with family, we’re going to have to find ways to get moving. I need to add push-up and crunches, maybe a few squats to my TV watching time. The kids and I need to run around in the yard. My wife and I need to add a brisk walk to our conversation and planning times.
Something has to give. I had the pleasure the other day of speaking with Jessie Rose Rainey, an extraordinary lady that many of you from our Gentry County communities know. Her age starts with a ‘9,’ but you could swear it should begin with a ‘7.’ Her mind is sharp. She’s lean. She clearly has been an active person for over nine decades.
I don’t need to live that long, but if I do, I would like to do so with some degree of physical fitness if possible. I just hope my determination doesn’t end with this column, but instead carries through to my lifestyle. Check on me soon and make sure I’m exercising, would you?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.