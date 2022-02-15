As we navigate the unknown terrain of the 21st century, we Americans cannot help but find ourselves traveling in circles; we continually arrive at the same crossroads, an intersection where our past mistakes and our possible future ones represent two of the possible roads we can take.
About half of us want to go back, return to classical thinking and live the way our continental ancestors lived. The future seems to extend both forward and backward, and the days to come as an extension of our proud past.
The other half want to try a new way, forge a new path, a road where we are not beholden to any part of our past. We could cast off the shackles of American tradition and find values suited to everyone, and the future could be something entirely new and exciting.
I supposed I have used up two halves, so mathematically there is no one remaining for whom I can speak. But think about several of the last presidential elections, where you had 48-49 percent voting one way, 48-49 percent voting the other, and the few lost votes in the middle.
I find those lost votes most interesting, and their vision of the future might be worth a few moments of discussion.
In those lost votes, I see hope. I see wisdom, I see people who don’t hate America’s past, but don’t celebrate every moment of Americanism as an undisputed success. I mean the people who love their country’s past, who look forward to its future with optimism and who do each fully understanding that mistakes have passed and will follow in the days to come.
Freedom is not a lovable state because people always do the right thing. We love freedom, because it contains the greatest potential for good to occur. America, long the model for political freedom worldwide, hasn’t always been right in terms of its policies or practices; the potential of its people to do great things, however, has been unparalleled. This is freedom’s gift: it promises potential for good to be done.
Democracies also empower people to make bad choices at times, and our republic has suffered when we violated the tenets of goodness toward the human race, or when we sought to deny freedom to others. Freedom is a sword and it is a shield: when we turn the sword against the just and hold the shield to protect their oppressors, we make a tremendous mistake.
The position of a few people I have known has been, as they think upon past injustices or abuses of power on the part of our American ancestors, to regard these present times as terrible or unjust. And it is true that the ripples created by America’s great shame, slavery, continue to move through our society. It turns out that we abused freedom in the past, and that stealing it from others, against what should have been our better judgment, was damaging. Immoral. Inexcusable.
What’s the fix? The issue of race is a major divide between those big groups we discussed earlier, the virtual halves of America. If I could solve a problem of such magnitude, I certainly wouldn’t be publishing small newspapers and teaching language arts to teenagers. But I know what hasn’t worked yet.
It hasn’t worked when we tell everyone to get over it, to move on and stop fussing about the past. It hasn’t worked to apologize to other folks’ ancestors on behalf of your own ancestors. It hasn’t worked to draw dividing lines down the center of our republic, or call enormous groups of people lazy, or hateful, or ignorant, or racist, or immoral.
I see one path to a better life: we have to find a way collectively to look forward to the future. If the hopeless see hope there, if the prosperous see more prosperity, if the free see continued freedom and the bound see their liberation, then the future truly will hold the answers.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.