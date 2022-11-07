It’s election time, and again many of us find ourselves wondering about whether this will be the one.
By the one, I mean the election that will finally change something for the better, or the vote that will safeguard against a change that folks perceive to be harmful.
I am aware that with this opinion column I could lay reasonable claim to endorsing this candidate or weighing in on this proposition or that amendment. And maybe I should do more of that. But when I took the reins of the newspaper in 2010, I wanted this space each week to address the total absurdity of politics – to undermine the notion that one side is always right and the other is always wrong.
I fear I changed precious few perspectives. Most of my friends are still dyed-in-the-wool partisans, and that’s okay. You have to vote with your brain and your conscience, and we all must do what we feel to be right.
If there were just one piece of my aging viewpoint that I could snap my fingers and make others believe along with me, it would be that we are of better value to one another as a community than the Democratic or Republican parties have ever been to any of us here at home. Think about it.
Who kept your mail checked when you went on vacation last year? Was it your neighbor or your senator?
Who fed your kids that evening when both of you were running late getting home from work? Was it your neighbor or your representative?
Who brought you a pot of chili after the surgery? Who gave you that start of irises from her garden? Who called when he saw your dog got out of the yard? Who prayed for you when you lost a loved one?
And when you consider the good fiends and neighbors you have who did these things, consider this question: Does it really matter how they voted?
Yes, in the grand scheme of things, we all like to have like-minded folks living around us. We enjoy seeing eye-to-eye with the people we encounter regularly. But be honest with yourself about which gives you a more satisfying life: a good neighbor from the other side of the political fence – or someone who votes just like you do, but wouldn’t cross the street to lend you a hand?
Elections are important. Our fellowship with friends and community members is important. So go vote: it’s your duty and public responsibility, and I truly believe it is so. But consider this year not using everyone’s voting booth tendencies as the test whether or not they are good friends.
So many of us seem bound and determined to indoctrinate everyone around us, and I grow frustrated with us. We have two controlling parties who can’t seem to agree on the most efficient way to help America go broke, and yet most of us are embroiled in the ideologies of one or the other, and we are sure the folks on the other side are unfit to vote alongside us.
Good grief. Half the country disagrees with your views. At least half of the country, that is. What do we do? Divide America? It seems like we tried that once, and for four years we fired our guns at one another, split our families, split our country and ushered in a post-slavery period of racial divide from which we still have not fully recovered.
Is that the road we’re choosing? Is anyone foolish enough to believe a Civil War in the 21st century would be a four-year rebellion that would end with handshakes and repatriation of the losing side? No. It would be the end of our world as Americans.
So why fight it on television? Vote with your confidence and do what you know to be right. If your neighbor disagrees, that’s his or her right. Drop it. We have to stop dividing ourselves. Play cards. Have a potluck. Get the neighbors to your home or go visit them in theirs. Community fellowship is vital when the world is working to tear us apart individually.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.