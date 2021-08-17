I’m not afraid of masking. I did it for months (I got you-know-what anyway). I’m also not thrilled with the prospect of masking every winter for the rest of my life.
Don’t tell me they do it all the time in the far East, because I already know. By the way, where have most of the pandemics of our lifetime also originated? Covid, Avian Flu, SARS…? Maybe urbanization and overpopulation are more significant factors in the spread of disease than masking standards.
Regardless, I fully expect to see the mask signs on store windows this winter, and you know as well as I that such measures are likely to return. Again, I don’t like it, but it’s not as irritating to me as it seems to be to many others.
Vaccines and masks and CDC revisions – I know you’re tired of it. I know I am. On the one hand, I see the science changing, the data become more clear, the variants forming: part of me wonders if this thing isn’t just going to have to run its course.
Where do you draw the line between Covid and say, polio? Not being vaccinated for polio in the USA seems crazy to me, because of the debilitating effects the disease has on folks. But the vast majority of folks who had polio never knew it. With Covid, my observation has been that the lion’s share of folks seem to have symptoms to go along with the infection.
Anti-vaxxers were never going to get the shot, so while they matter as human beings and our fellow Americans, they’re somewhat immaterial to the vax/no-vax discussion. It’s the folks who have their whooping cough and tetanus and measles shots who are unwilling to be ‘guinea pigs’ with a brand-new vaccine – those are the ones whose voices are interesting to me.
I didn’t say they were right. I’m not God, nor am I a research doctor or a physician of any sort. My observation is that Americans – particularly rural Americans – have thus far expressed a general pessimism about the vaccine. Why?
You may have read a fantastic piece recently by Dr. Katie Dias, who practices medicine at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany. In the article Dr. Dias points out that the ‘chemical list’ on a Covid-19 vaccine shot is far less worrisome than the ingredients list of a fast-food burger. It’s a far point, whether you’re a vax fan or not.
So when we consider the promotion of/opposition to the Covid shot, what we are generally going to see is the breakdown between ideologies in our nation. One camp is naturally going to be more willing to be led by government guidelines. The other camp will avoid the shot, because its people believe government is exerting its will to force the issue.
If it’s an issue of health and research, in other words, you’re pretty likely to take the shot. If it’s an issue of trusting vaccines developed by a government you don’t really trust, then you’re probably going to steer clear of the needle.
And this is America, of course, so neither camp really has a great deal of respect for the other.
Your shot-getters are mad, because the vax-refusers are, in their perception, pushing up Covid numbers again and
Stopping things from getting back to normal.
Your shot-rejectors are upset to watch their friends and neighbors line up for a shot, all at Uncle Sam’s bidding.
Everybody can’t be right. Everyone can be wrong. Everyone can have a point. Everyone’s points aren’t equal in truth.
For my part, I wonder when (no longer if) the shot will become a prerequisite for full participation in society. That, my friends, is when urban America will see rural America begin to withdraw further into itself, and when the red states will grow redder, and redder.
But we shall see. Maybe one day those numbers will recede, Covid will slink away, and we’ll find some other reason to fight.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.