Are there things we should keep private?
Are there opinions or ideas we hold that we should treat as personal, possibly even sacred? And if so, should we not perhaps be quite so willing to spout out our more private viewpoints?
I know, it’s ironic – bordering up on hypocritical, you might believe – for a person like myself, who makes a portion of his living sharing perceptions and ideas, to suggest that we should at times keep certain thoughts away from the public.
Of course, I have always found it more compelling to read editorial columns written by individuals who take me through their thought processes, as opposed to those who tell me how I should think or feel about a given subject. I guess I am more curious about how people arrive at their perceptions than I am longing for them to tell me what I should think about this issue or that one.
You see, it’s easy to disagree with another person’s conclusions: you can find a point, a counterpoint – whatever it takes to prove the other individual wrong. What’s more difficult is to dedicate to follow another human being’s thinking, what makes that individual see the world differently from the way you perceive it.
The result: we reduce our neighbors to Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives, Baptists or Methodists, and we miss so much in this life. Are we afraid to listen? Do we fear that if we introduce ourselves to the thought process of a political opponent that we might accidentally change our minds?
Trust me: for the most part, you will not often change your mind regarding your political or social values. But you might fool around and better understand your neighbor’s viewpoint, which might lead to your accepting the differences between the way he or she votes and the way you do.
Acceptance is not agreement. You can still at your very core oppose an idea that your neighbor champions – no one has the right to demand that you agree with that neighbor. What’s wrong with having him explain his views? Maybe you follow up his explanation with, ‘I see what you mean. I’m not on board, but I get it.’
Anyway, back to privacy. I would never advocate that government or society should pressure an individual into suppressing his or her views on a subject. If you want to speak, write or broadcast your ideas, then I say the First Amendment is the only permission you need, and you have it.
But I also agree that we should at times forego the practice of simply declaring the conclusions we have reached to the great questions of our age, and we instead should read and listen to how others have come to their own ideas.
We all have that friend or acquaintance who, as steady as stone, will have the exact opposite opinion as we hold on virtually any political question. And we’re always shocked, aren’t we? We always think that our pattern of thinking must be the only logical one, and we can’t believe how crazy the other half of the country is for not seeing the ‘truth’ as we see it.
And maybe it will always be that way. My convictions seem to be pretty set in my mind, and age seems to be causing the cement to dry even more quickly on my perceptions. But I’m not so set in my ways that I don’t enjoy reading about how others come to their conclusions and decisions.
For the most part, though, the world is polarizing: the parties like there to be two viewpoints, two sides to every issue. If you and I all started working harder to learn one another’s starting points, or striving to understand how one another thinks, the two-party system would be doomed. So who in this country truly keeps us fighting one another?
The answer is simple: Who benefits the most from our divisions? One wears red, the other blue, and neither wins when you and I agree.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.