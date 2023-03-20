You’re allowed to make mistakes. Everyone holds the same privilege.
You’re not, however, going to gain a lot of general respect when you treat your mistakes like successes, or when you blame all your mistakes on others.
We might be getting close to a breaking point here in our society, maybe in our world. For the first time in my memory – which admittedly goes back just over 40 years, a drop in the proverbial bucket in terms of human history – we are being frequently asked to be complicit in other people’s mistaken impressions of truth.
I am fortunate to teach in a school district that allows me to hold students accountable. I rarely have to put an ‘F’ on a report card, but if I did have to fail a student for a quarter, I would be able to do so.
There are plenty of happy, gainfully employed individuals who failed a subject at one time or another. Getting a bad grade should not rob one of his or her hopes or dreams. But the world is changing, and not for the better.
If we participate in the delusion that failure is not an option - like schools do when they put grade outcomes on teachers and restrict fair grading practices to stop the almighty ‘F’ from appearing on a grade card – we do a disservice to young people.
Let’s think about those classes where you never had to study, the courses in school where you got an ‘A’ for being a warm body in a desk: how much of those classes do you remember? Compare that with the memory of that class where you had to push, struggle and take your mind to its limits: I’ll bet you remember that class.
I hate failing. I always have. I have chosen in my career to do the things that come naturally to me for the sake of not having to fail all the time. At least, that was the plan.
What I have found in my work is that I still fail and do so more often than I really enjoy admitting. Most of the time they’re small failures: I estimate a job will take me 30 minutes and it takes me an hour. I misspell a word or forget to proofread carefully enough. I could go on, but I won’t.
I guess the question that keeps moving through my mind is this: Do we care about being tough anymore? I don’t mean the kind of tough where you walk around popping folks in the mouth when you disagree with them; I mean the kind of tough where you can have your ideas attacked and survive it.
I mean the kind of tough that lets you persevere when adversity picks you as its target.
I mean tough, like the folks who skipped dinner and fed their kids during the Depression, or who took as much extra work as they could find to keep their heads above water.
I don’t mean tough like the insecurity bully-brat who wants to fight everyone by the see-saw. I mean actually tough, like the kids who go without something so their younger siblings can have what they need.
Tough in good ways. Are we so worried that we’re going to make a child insecure by allowing the occasional failure that we are willing to sacrifice toughness completely? What’s wrong with us?
Imagine the first individual who built the first log cabin many, many years ago. Do you suppose that cabin stayed very warm? Was it likely well furnished? Did it last 30, 40 years? If you gave a string of ‘No’ answers to those questions, then I have a follow-up.
Was that builder a failure? Or did that individual – or perhaps that group of folks – lay the groundwork for the frontier homes that would keep thousands upon thousands of folks safe and sheltered for years to come?
What future successes have we already snuffed out to be teaching young people that failure doesn’t exist? It’s becoming terrifying even to think of what damage we have done.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger