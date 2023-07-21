I did a little driving through western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma recently. Two different occasions led me south, and I drove a lot of miles through two states where I have spent precious little time.
My family and I spent a few days around Eureka Springs on the Arkansas side. The first evening we wee looking at local attractions and working to make a plan, when my wife said, ‘We’re only like 35 miles from Branson.’
‘No way!’ I said – but the GPS on my phone agreed with my wife. But it also predicted the drive from Eureka Springs to Branson, Missouri at one hour and five minutes. If any of yu have ever been down that way, you know what I mean.
The hills and curves on those mountain roads were unlike most driving I have ever done. I’ve been to Colorado, where it seemed I was driving on an endless curve that continued steadily up a mountainside – but those Arkansas twists and turns were different.
I’ll put it this way: If I had been pulling a trailer, I could have checked my own taillights halfway around one of those curves.
But it was beautiful country. Eastern Oklahoma was pretty, too– and the eastern edge of Kansas, our route my son and I took to get down there, looks strikingly like western Missouri. That’s an upgrade from certain of the other parts of Kansas I have seen.
When you travel, you see the greater worlds of mountains and toll roads, tunnels through mountains and unexpected (but also, kind of predictable) road construction. There is, however, one truth that holds regardless of where we travel:
Northwest Missouri is the place where I want to live.
We don’t have mountains or canyons, and the roads don’t require tolls to drive on them (and sometimes, it shows). We’re mainly rolling hills and farmland, with the occasional bluff mixed in for variety. But home looks good when you get back to it, doesn’t it?
Now I am sure that everyone living here doesn’t have the same fascination with the area that I possess. There was a period of time when my family lived in south-central Iowa – as far as I knew, and area where we would remain until I was grown and chose my own home base. As it turned out, my folks wanted to come back home to Missouri all along, and I’m certain their love for this part of the country influenced my own thinking.
Still, we travel, and everywhere I go, I imagine what it would be like to live there. The mountains out west are breathtaking, as are the Badlands of South Dakota. My wife and I went to Hawaii years ago for our honeymoon, and it was gorgeous – truly a tropical paradise.
So why after every trip have I been so happy to get back home?
I wonder if it’s just that after enough time and generations, a person’s roots run so deep that it’s difficult to imagine calling anywhere else home.
Three of my grandparents have passed on; two are buried at the little cemetery at Berlin, and the other near Excelsior Springs. I have great-grandparents in both of those cemeteries as well, and quite a bit of family laid to rest at Fairport as well.
With each passing year, it is more difficult to imagine being ‘from’ anywhere else.
And though I have no intention to stop traveling, I also know that I will predictably hold my home territory in higher regard that many of the great places in this country, and indeed this world. Home is home, and there certainly is no place quite like it.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger