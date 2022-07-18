Let me tell you how it feels for me to be a teacher.
I will not spend time boring you with my complaining. I truly have very little about which to complain.
I walk into school and see elementary students first, most generally. I don’t teach anyone younger than a freshman, so there are mornings when the pure energy that a Kindergartner expresses before 8 a.m. can be a bit overwhelming.
The high school crowd is more subdued. They don’t arrive so early. They aren’t so ready to hit the ground running (or bouncing). For all of our labors as teachers to keep things interesting, the older crowd has still figured out that a typical day isn’t all that exciting.
Some classes come and go in the blink of an eye: when things are clicking, and I’m teaching the things I love the most (which tend also to be the lessons the students best appreciate), the time just flies.
Other hours are tougher. Kids need to know grammar and writing, but I haven’t met more than a small handful who really enjoy lessons in essay writing and copy editing. When you trudge uphill, trying to build interest in some of that material for 45 minutes, you feel like your classroom is a place where the clock just doesn’t tick forward like it should.
If you coach a sport or sponsor an activity, your day generally begins earlier and/or ends later than your classroom would otherwise require.
But you do these things because they’re your job, and your job is to provide something special, valuable and worthwhile for the sake of your students.
You do the extras. You continue your education. You answer life’s other calls from family, from your community, from your church, among other important obligations. You learn to ignore folks talking about the three-month vacation you get every year. (Newsflash: it’s not a vacation. It’s a three-month contracted period of unemployment. You don’t make money for the months you don’t work.)
You tape a book together here and there. You pick up a copy of the test you just wrote from the photocopier, and realize you spelled Edgar Allan Pow instead of Edgar Allan Poe. The cafeteria coffee pot is empty and your bell is about to ring.
You realize that you earned a teaching degree to close yourself up in a building where you 95 percent of the time live exactly like your students. You stay in your assigned room. You wait for a bell to tell you that it’s time to eat lunch or go to the bathroom or talk to a colleague.
And then, one day, they graduate. Those kids who left you feeling at times like the world’s most incredible failure, now they write you sweet thank-you cards and want to take a selfie with you after they got their diplomas.
You go home and reflect on the past nine months. You wonder how it can feel like so long ago that school began, but feel like only yesterday when your graduating seniors were awkward freshmen walking through your door.
Sometimes they go on and do great things, and you smile. And sometimes they fail, and you worry about them all over again.
The absolute oldest students I have ever taught, the Maryville High School Class of 2000, who were students of the late master teacher Janet Jelavich, are about 40 years old now. I was 21, just shy of 22 years old and didn’t know anything when I was student teaching with Mrs. Jelavich. But I connected with a handful of them, and I knew I was in love with being a teacher.
So your days often end in a tired, frazzled finish. You wonder if you did any good. You watch an episode of this or that, and then turn in for the night. But somehow – and this is the magic of the profession – you get up ready to go again. There is simply nothing like it.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.