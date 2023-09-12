As I observe the world through the lens of media coverage, I have never been more convinced that positive action is the only effective weapon we have against the social and political divisions that are keeping us separated from our friends and neighbors.
Positive action – by this, I mean doing what we feel is right. Standing for our principles is key, but I don’t meant that we should do so by airing our every grievance on social media. I don’t mean fighting some unwinnable war against the ideologies of the ‘other’ party.
I mean we bring up families in the way we see fit.
I mean we contribute to the social and economic success of your community.
I mean we lift our neighbors up and tighten the bonds of hometowns.
I mean we set expectations in opposition to the forces of chaos – drugs and violence – and build our communities in a fashion that attracts what is good and offends what is evil.
I mean we seek respectable livings, that we dedicate to the principles of education, literacy, hard work and helpfulness.
I mean we live in a way that allows us to obsess less over the federal government and make our local communities our new obsessions. Don’t complain that My hometown just isn’t what it used to be if you have spent the last 10 years pouring your time and concern into Washington D.C. By compulsively sharing Facebook posts.
I mean we take positive steps. Albany has used Missouri Main Street to create a plan for its future, and Stanberry has put its energies and resources into the program now as well. Is Main Street the only path? No. Is choosing something and taking steps toward keeping downtown from caving in and money all going out of town a positive step? Yes.
King City and Union Star continue to utilize Community Betterment groups, which have also benefitted Albany and Stanberry in the present and recent past. Whatever works, folks.
But beyond that, and in a very real way, we need individually to set targets. Is that property an eyesore? Clean it up. Does it belong to someone else? Get permission first. Don’t like the way your town council works? Talk to them, calmly and supportively – don’t start the conversation with fits and criticisms. We all know that leads nowhere.
Want to see your town get something it needs? Start it up, or find someone who cn and wants to do so. We need to do less moaning about how things have changed, and start building the positive change that will benefit our kids and grandkids.
Fussing about the progressive left or the stodgy right in Washington won’t help your family and it won’t help your world. Build something without them, or use those grants and tax breaks and other perks to create the future you want.
We have complained and Facebook shared and put up signs for long enough. If you think your community is on a bad trajectory, then fix it. Build. Help. Clean up. Set a positive expecttion and make it happen.
Regardless of your age, your generation, or that of your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents went over to Europe – some to the Pacific – and saved the world. They didn’t do it so you and I could watch formerly thriving business communities and buildings crumble in northwest Missouri and blame the east and west coast cities for our problems.
If we think blaming and justifying our failures will keep those bricks from falling, or protect those businesses from closing, we are gravely mistaken. A toolbox and a plan will take us further than an overly emotional reaction to the day’s headlines.
Start at home: cut the grass and paint the garage. Expand to the neighborhood. Get your town on board. Share your successes with your area – those neighboring towns have plenty of good people, too. Start small, and remember this:
Success is every bit as contagious as failure. If we throw up our hands and quit, our neighbors might just follow suit.
But when you cut your grass and plant a few peonies by the mailbox, the folks next door might just step up their efforts. And once good starts to row, look out. You might just find yourself living in the kind of world you want for your kids and grandkids. We’re the power.
Matt Pearl owns and operates The Tri-County Ledger.