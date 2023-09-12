EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

As I observe the world through the lens of media coverage, I have never been more convinced that positive action is the only effective weapon we have against the social and political divisions that are keeping us separated from our friends and neighbors.

Positive action – by this, I mean doing what we feel is right. Standing for our principles is key, but I don’t meant that we should do so by airing our every grievance on social media. I don’t mean fighting some unwinnable war against the ideologies of the ‘other’ party.

