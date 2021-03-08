It became clear to me during the recent cold snap that our country is addicted to crisis.
First and foremost, when the temperatures dip below zero and wind chills of -20 and worse reach the overnight forecasts, then the situation is serious. And Americans have learned that serious situations require serious measures – and, of course, the obligatory national media panic that tends to accompany them.
During those subzero days, I read all kinds of fresh takes (both true and false) on the phenomenon. And things got worse when power companies were forced to conduct rolling blackouts to conserve resources during the worst of the winter cold.
Folks were blaming everything and everyone: presidents and wind farms, global warming – you name it, they blamed it. Your buddies on social media generally seemed to know intuitively the scientific cause for the cold weather.
You suppose 100 years ago they just blamed the cold? Well, if they had known how life in 2021 was destined to be, they wouldn’t have been surprised to watch us all blame each other for a handful of frigid days and nights.
That’s right. Welcome to the third decade of the 21st century, a special time when humans automatically believe their adversaries to be responsible for all of the problems plaguing our race.
Are you sick? Blame a farmer and his pesticides. Overweight? Blame Nabisco and their evil carbs. Sad? Blame the social media that you yourself chose to use for hours a day. Cold? Blame Chinese factories or cattle flatulence.
We are convinced of the scientific truths of the moment, as our predecessors have historically been as well. Either that, or we deny science completely, twiddle our thumbs and hope for the best. No middle ground in America, is there? We blame liberals for their inconvenient science, or we blame conservatives for not immediately abandoning fossil fuels.
Then it gets cold for a week and we look toward world-ending implications, rather than remembering that, regardless of our views on climate change, that the northern hemisphere generally gets cold in the wintertime, and some winters are worse than others.
We have a flair for drama. We see the sky falling every time the natural gas supply gets a little low, or when a cold snap hits following what has seemed like a 12-month winter of fear and uncertainty. How far into crisis mode have we gone? Half of us think a presidential election has saved the world, and the other half think the world is on the brink of desolation.
Just because we switched to a different 70-year-old president sitting at a desk. Spare me.
When did we decide to stop trying to solve our own problems? Not in the You-need-to-get-off-your-rear-and-get-a-job sort of way, but in the sense that we used to check on each other when the weather got cold, or share a little food when supplies got low.
Living in a farm community, I have seen these men and women get out and harvest one another’s fields when one of their own found himself unable to do so. I have seen widows cared for when their husbands passed and left a field full of crops unharvested, or cattle in need of management. It’s not unusual at all if you’ve been around country folks.
Are city folks less capable of helping one another? No, of course not. But cities don’t just mean opportunity they also mean anonymity. When you don’t know your neighbors, what compels you to want to help them? So here is where things get pretty ideal.
Stimulus packages spend just fine, but the money is only half the problem – the only half that government knows how to address. The equally (if not more) important part is the human element, the drive to help one another, and the humbling warmth that being helped brings.
Ask yourself: If no more stimulus checks ever came, and times got hard, where would I turn? Now, hoping you never have to endure such a hardship again, put yourself on the other side of the question: If no more stimulus checks are coming, what can I do to help the folk around me?
Now, honestly: which question is the one that puts us on the path to building a better world? Nothing partisan about that, is there?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.