On my last day of school this year, I told my wife, ‘I’m not doing ANYTHING tomorrow, I’m just going to hang out and bum around for one day.’
I got off to a good start. But I’m beginning to realize that I wasn’t built for loafing.
Don’t get me wrong: I’m not claiming that I always diligently complete every task on my list. Goodness knows I have honey-do items that have gone untended for months – even years – that give me occasion to drag my feet.
But my ‘I’m not doing ANYTHING’ day became a day where I ran the chainsaw for a while – and of course the last time I used it, the chain came off the bar, so I had to remedy that first. I also ended up running around and doing some visiting and a few other various tasks.
While overall it was a restful day, I learned finally that I cannot plan to lay in bed or sit around all day. It’s just not fun for me.
What I also learned is that the best type of relaxation is to do the things you choose to do. Is that a mature insight or what? The real fun in life happens when you get to do what you want – even if it’s work.
I wish I could go back in time and explain that concept to my 15-year-old self. Heck, even 25-year-old me could have benefitted from such a discussion.
When I think about the best days of my life, they certainly were not days I did nothing, but rather were days when I was able to participate in something meaningful. My wedding day and the days my kids were born were not relaxing days – but they were good ones.
Vacations are not vacations with kids. They are busy, stressful trips that involve tons of planning, organization, supervision and energy. And sometimes restless sleep in hotel rooms with loud air conditioners. All that being said, vacations are fun, and we look forward to them – not because they are meaningful, and the memories are fantastic.
I have one living grandparent, and she is currently confined most of the time to a bed. There is a time of life, I suppose, when most of us will get more time to relax than we actually want. So I also suppose that there is no shame in staying busy, even when life presents us with a day or two to catch our breath.
But it’s also okay to stay busy the way we want to stay busy, at least some of the time. It’s how gardening gets done, how the garage gets cleaned out, how pictures get hung. None of these tasks is necessary for our existence (in most cases, anyway), but each is the product of our finding things to do when life tempts us with doing nothing.
So I’ll continue to loaf only for limited amounts of time – like for an hour or two after the kids go to bed, when I can enjoy my recliner and television guilt-free. Or for a few minutes on a Saturday morning, when I take longer to drink my coffee than I actually need. But planning whole days of loafing – well, I’m done with that.
There are too many books I haven’t read, too many moments I haven’t had with my family. There’s always something to mow, something to haul to the brush pile, something to clean or hang. Sunny days weren’t meant for me to ignore, and free time was meant to be filled.
Maybe I’ll just get better at filling it my way, doing what I choose. That’s a life well spent, I’d say.
