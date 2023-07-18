EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Last week’s storms certainly left a lot of folks – particularly around Albany and Stanberry – in a bad way for hours, even days.

There has been no end to the positive stories I have heard. In Albany, the city crew served the public in a manner fit for recognition. It seemed tiem and again they had to reload the trucks and hit the utility repairs to restore power to the folks in their service.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags