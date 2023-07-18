Last week’s storms certainly left a lot of folks – particularly around Albany and Stanberry – in a bad way for hours, even days.
There has been no end to the positive stories I have heard. In Albany, the city crew served the public in a manner fit for recognition. It seemed tiem and again they had to reload the trucks and hit the utility repairs to restore power to the folks in their service.
In a different community, the Rhythm ‘N’ Roots concert might not have been able to occur Saturday – an afternoon and evening plagued with another round of rain – following the damage done by area storms. But Albany rose to the challenge, and in impressive fashion was able to carry on with the annual Roots program.
We serve four main communities (and the sountry and villages between them): Albany, King City, Stanberry, and Union Star. I can’t live everywhere, but I can tell you after the stories I have heard following the storms that took out trees, power, and even a few structures last week, I wouldn’t hesitate to live in any of our areas.
Stanberry’s athletes skipped weightlifting – and instead lifted and removed fallen branches and limbs from damaged trees. Several folks are going to head to the football field this fall and tell the person in the next seat, ‘Do you see that young man that just made that tackle? He was one of them that helped clean up our yard after the wind broke that big limb on our maple tree.’
King City and Star saw the same kind of response, although overall the damage was somewhat less (for the most part) in the southern end of our coverage area.
Too many moments of our lives are spent in frustration with our neighbors, it seems. Whether you keep your grievances in your own mind, or you vent them in conversation to others, or you are compelled to air them on social media, the fact is that it can be difficult not to grow aggravated with your community at times.
The city government never moves fast enough. But when your power is out, they’re hustling at all hours of the night to get your power on so you don’t lose everything in the fridge or freezer.
Those kids next door make a lot of noise. But there they were the morning after the storm, dragging limbs and cleaning up your yard.
All these schools care about is sports. But then athletes participating in summer workouts forget the weight room and chose instead to serve the community who buys their uniforms and attends their games.
My taxes are high. What am I getting for my money? 24-hour service in a power outage is tough to beat.
And sometimes our complaints are justified. Sometimes we must express our discontent for the troubles facing our communities to receive their due attention.
But let’s qualify that action of complaining: if we feel the need to criticize our communities in their shortcomings, then we should feel equally compelled to compliment them in their successes.
We’re all going to fail many, many times – and we would all prefer our friends and neighbors forget our failures and focus upon our successes. Shouldn’t we extend the same positivity to others.
The city and rural electric crews had their work cut out for them across the area over the past week. Just about everyone’s power was out for some portion of time. Have we praised them for their efforts? Many of you have, and I applaud you.
And while it would be wonderful if the crop-growing, life-giving rains would come without the wind and the hail during these summer storms, we don’t get to choose what happens regarding our local climate. What we do get to choose is how we respond to crises of all types in terms of our service to one another, in our thankfulness shown toward those who aid us, and in our behavior the next time we feel like complaining about our communities. Perhaps we will remember the folks turning our lights back on in the wee hours of the morning, and be more understanding when we think there’s a mistake on a utility bill, or when a pothole doesn’t get filled right away.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger