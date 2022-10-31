When you live whee we live, harvest time is a big deal.
No, I’m not a farmer. No, I don’t own land that is being combined right now. But my neighbors’ corn and beans are coming out of the fields, and the change to the immediate landscape is a notable one.
There’s a triumph in the harvest. There’s a beauty in the land being scraped bare – when you know that the crops being taken from the fields are such a vital portion of our Midwestern experience. You don’t have to be a farmer to need one, nor do you have to drive a combine to feel the victory represented in a good harvest.
One of my sons and I were outdoors the other day, and we saw a couple of our cats emerging from the corn field across the way. ‘Look, Dad’ he said. ‘What are they all doing?’I explained that a harvested field is the perfect place to a cat. Grain drops, mice and smaller critters feed, and cats benefit from both of those things. Even all the little animals love harvest time.
And most of us have found ourselves following machinery used in the harvest this season. I have shared before that years ago, when I had far less patience than I possess today, it used to really bother me to have to follow a slow-moving vehicle.
Now, for some of you who have the misfortune of following me, I have become the slow-moving vehicle. It’s not that I don’t hurry anymore – sometimes I run around like a chicken with my head cut off – but I just don’t make up my minutes on the road. I’m a slowpoke, and combines therefore do not really bother me anymore.
I know that life doesn’t always let us lollygag, as the saying went when I grew up. Sometimes yo have to make good time, and you just can’t stop to smell those roses. But when life lets you slow down and enjoy your experience, you should do so.
And who doesn’t enjoy how satisfying it is to watch a combine cut down a cornfield? You can’t speed up the harvest – and why would you want to? Maybe the farmer doing the work might enjoy it being over a little more quickly, but you and I need to think about what we are witnessing.
We are seeing the bounty of this earth being collected, and it’s something to celebrate. The ground clears, the winter comes, and we’ll start again in the spring. The winter snows will help the plant material left behind by the combines to break down, and the ground will get a well earned rest.
I cannot hold anything but thankfulness for living in rural America. I would much prefer seeing farms and livestock and country homes dotting the landscape – interrupted occasionally by a little town here or a rare metropolitan area there. For my part, I’ll spend my time living in my flyover state – the portions of the U.S. Too sparsely populated for the Washington elite to pay us much mind.
I love the country. I love many of the folks in the city, but I’m content when possible for them to come visit me, rather than my going to meet with them. I cannot imagine an existence where I cannot hear seasonally the hum of the harvest, a part of the fall that makes me thankful each year.
You can’t top perfection, and I’ve never seen anything closer to perfection anywhere than what we have here. I hope we all slow down now and then to take time and appreciate it.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.