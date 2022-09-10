EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

I typically wear a beard – probably 10-11 months of the year, my face is hairy. I had the notion a few mornings ago to shave it off, and it was gone before you could say, That blade wasn’t as sharp as I thought.

So when cooler weather decides to make its way through the area in the next several days, and I hope it does, you have me to thank. Shaving a beard invites the cold as well as a freshly washed vehicle beckons the rain. They just go together.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags