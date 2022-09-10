I typically wear a beard – probably 10-11 months of the year, my face is hairy. I had the notion a few mornings ago to shave it off, and it was gone before you could say, That blade wasn’t as sharp as I thought.
So when cooler weather decides to make its way through the area in the next several days, and I hope it does, you have me to thank. Shaving a beard invites the cold as well as a freshly washed vehicle beckons the rain. They just go together.
My three-year-old’s first remark after the razor-fest was, You look funny, Daddy. I know honey. I know.
The last time I shaved off a beard, its return was notably whiter than its predecessor. When I welcome it back later this fall, I anticipate it will be grayer still. Such is life.
I was listening to a podcast several days ago, where I heard a lifetime fitness expert discussing certain exercises that an individual can do daily to make sure he stays physically viable as age advances. Well, I’m young, right? But a couple of the things this gentleman suggested were tougher than I thought.
For example, he suggested that a person with good balance – the kind of person who gets to live on his own into old age – is an individual who can stand on one foot (each foot) for a 10-count.
And you’re really doing well if you can stand on one foot the entire time it takes you to brush your teeth. That didn’t sound too hard, so I tried it that evening before I went to bed.
I don’t fret over the prospect of losing a step here and there. My reality is that I have two ‘office’ job: I teach school and I publish newspapers. I stand a lot for both, and I sit and type a significant amount for the publishing component. You don’t get much exercise at a desk job, unless you chase workout opportunities. And I do not do that as frequently as I should.
How did I get on this subject? Shaving, that’s right. I shaved my beard and began contemplating my geriatric future. Well, on to more pleasant things.
School has begun for all of us now. I feel obliged to offer a few words on behalf of my fellow educators, who are returning to their classrooms for another school year.
Firstly, I would like to thank you all for doing what you do. Schools everywhere are experiencing difficulties getting teaching positions filled, due in part to lingering psychological and social effects of the pandemic. The world made it more attractive to work from home, and many folks who might otherwise be grading essays and giving algebra tests have chosen to stay in their residences.
Secondly, my hope for all of our teachers this year is that you see things returning yet another step toward normal. Those of us teaching in the ‘Core’ subjects – language arts, math, social studies and science – give standardized tests every spring. Since Covid-19, our students’ performances on many of these tests has been inconsistent. If you’ll recall, we sent thousands and thousands of students home for the final two months of the 2019-2020 school year, and we find ourselves continuing to catch them up instructionally.
On that point, if any public school-bashing political types attempt to beat your local teachers over the head with their test scores in the near future, tell him or her that you’re not buying what they’re selling. Teachers aren’t perfect – neither are you – but many of them have done a wonderful job instructing kids with the proverbial one hand behind their back.
I wish you all the best this school year. Take care of each other and let’s have a great year.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.